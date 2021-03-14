The City of Williams Lake is planning a 3 on 3 Co-Ed Rec League this summer. Pictured is the ice pad in rink two at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The City of Williams Lake is planning a 3 on 3 Co-Ed Rec League this summer. Pictured is the ice pad in rink two at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City to keep summer ice, host co-ed 3 on 3 league in Williams Lake

The league will be no pressure, and strictly for fun

The city’s recreation services department plans to keep cool this summer in the form of more on-ice programming for the community.

A co-ed, recreational three on three hockey league for children, youth and adults will run from the first week of July until the final week in August, and will mark the first time in years the city has kept its ice installed throughout the spring and summer in one of the rinks at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

“We want to make sure we’re keeping the community active,” said Ian James, director of community services with the city.

“Hockey for adults was basically gone all winter (due to COVID-19), and obviously youth groups couldn’t travel, so we saw this as an opportunity to service the community by keeping a (ice) pad in.”

James said financially it doesn’t cost the city any more money to keep the ice installed.

“This way we have the summer camps, ball hockey, roller derby, lacrosse and whatever else on the dry floor (in rink one) assuming provincial health office will allow all those activities, and then have other programs on the ice.”

He noted the city is also looking at hosting a learn to skate program, and added the ice will be available for private rentals.

Williams Lake rec hockey opening up 40-plus league

In a typical year the ice would be removed to accommodate dry grad and the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo, however, without those programs taking place to generate revenue, it was a prudent management opportunity to offset those events.

The Co-Ed 3 on 3 Hockey Rec League will require participants to have their own equipment, and will be broken down into four separate age categories: nine to 12 years (5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 6 to Aug. 24), 13 to 15 years (6:15 to 7:45 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 6 to Aug. 24), 16 to 21 years (5 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from July 7 to Aug. 25) and 22 and over (7:45 to 10:15 p.m. on Wednesdays from July 7 to Aug. 25).

James said the league will be no pressure, and strictly for fun.

“It’ll allow couples, friends to have some fun this summer,” James said.

Registration can take place as a team or as an individual and is $160 per person, and is available online at www.williamslake.ca/programregistration.

 


