Bill Fawcett (from right), his granddaughter Claire Rissanen, 4, and Meeyah Leon, 8, enjoy a public skate Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. With public and family skates now in full swing and, new this year, the CMRC will be implementing a mandatory helmet policy for children 12 and under beginning Nov. 30. (Greg Sabatino photo)

City to implement helmet policy for youth beginning Nov. 30

The helmet policy will be introduced on Nov. 30, 2019

With family and public skates now in full swing, the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex is implementing a new helmet policy.

Since the opening of the ice rinks at the CMRC, public and family skates have been seeing great attendance, with several more themed skates and free skates planned throughout the winter, said the city’s corporate engagement officer, Guillermo Angel, who added the city prides itself on keeping safety and wellness top of mind.

The helmet policy will be introduced on Nov. 30, 2019. The new policy states that all children, 12 years and under, must wear bike or hockey helmets for all CMRC events and programs taking place on the ice.

In the past, the complex required helmets for skating programs, but the new policy increases the mandatory age from seven to 12 years and includes public, family and themed skates.

The city said it wants to be proactive against head injuries and are implementing a new standard in reflection of regular policy changes regarding helmet use in sports, such as ice skating and curling and in public and private recreational rinks.

“We encourage all people to wear helmets on the ice,” said Suzanne Cochrane, recreation programmer with the city.

“Not only do we hope to see more children wearing helmets, but we also hope to see more adults wearing helmets as role models for kids.”

READ MORE: Skating fun

Local businesses, the city said, have stepped up to help make this year’s skating an other great success.

Burgess Plumbing and Heating, Johnston Meir Insurance, Tim Hortons, Lions Club, Winter Lights Committee and Dana Favel of RE/MAX have all sponsored free skates.

For more information pick up a copy of the Active Living Guide for a list of special events on the ice and the skating schedule.

You can also ‘Like’ the CMRC’s Facebook page to stay up to date on current schedules and upcoming events.

On-site skate rentals are also available through Caribou Ski Source for Sports.

For more information contact Cochrane at scochrane@williamslake.ca or 250-398-7665.


