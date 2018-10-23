City, ski council, put support behind youth

The City’s ski and swim pass, and the Canadian Ski Council’s SnowPass offer affordable recreation

Students in grades 4 and 5 are receiving some extra incentive to get active this year.

The targeted age group is based on Canada’s healthy guidelines for nine and 10 year olds, which suggests being active for at least 60 minutes daily to enjoy the benefits of improved health, self esteem, fitness and overall mental health and happiness.

And whether on the slopes, or right here in the city at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, affordable — even free — physical recreation opportunities are available to young children.

If planning winter fun is on your agenda, the Canadian Ski Council has you covered with the best deal to get your child on the ski hill this winter.

Celebrating its 21st season, the Grade 4 and 5 SnowPass lets children ski and snowboard three times at participating ski areas for only $29.95, an ideal opportunity and price for families who enjoy winter.

The CSC’s SnowPass is valid from Dec. 1, 2018 until the end of the ski season.

If your child is in Grade 4, their SnowPass is good until the end of Grade 5, so it can be used over a two-year period.

The SnowPass includes three lift passes for each of the 150-plus ski areas that are participating all across Canada.

The CSC, a not-for-profit organization founded in 1977 to promote participation in recreational skiing, is confident the Grade 4 and 5 SnowPass will help get your children into a fresh, winter activity.

Applications for the SnowPass opened on Oct. 15 at www.skicanada.org/grade-4-5-snowpass/.

After that, the steps to get your child skiing or snowboarding are simple: bring the SnowPass to the ticket window of participating ski area and an attendant can swip your card to use one of three available lift tickets for that ski area.

The Grade 4 and 5 SnowPass was designed to hep keep kids healthy and active over Canada’s longest season.

“Time to get outside and discover the thrill of downhill winter sport,” said the CSC. “For just the portion of a regular lift ticket price, the Grade 4 and 5 SnowPass is the best way to introduce yoru child to skiing and snowboarding.”

Right here in Williams Lake, if you’re a Grade 5 student, you can also take advantage of an offer from the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Hoping to also engage youth in safe, positive and enjoyable recreation, and an active, physical lifestyle, the CMRC offers a free Grade 5 Swim and Skate Initiative.

The initiative is available to students in Grade 5 who live in the Central Recreation Taxation Area including the City of Williams Lake and Cariboo Regional District areas D, E and F.

The Grade 5 Swim and Skate pass is valid until June 28, 2018.

Suzanne Cochrane, the city’s recreation programmer, said she’d like to see more families and Grade 5 students take advantage of the offer.

“When we have our teen nights, or family fun nights, or theme days on the ice and pool, those kids get free access to those things,” Cochrane said.

“And getting the kids out and being active is just really key in getting out and having fun with their friends in a positive atmosphere. And, it’s there.

“People should take advantage of it.”

Parents or guardians interested in the pass can bring their Grade 5 student to the CMRC, along with a birth certificate and proof of residential address. Once the pass has been issued it will be scanned at each visit to the facility to gain access to drop-in swims and skates free of charge.

For more information on the CMRC’s Grade 5 Swim and Skate pass call the rec complex at 250-398-7665.



sports@wltribune.com

