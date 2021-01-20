City shows cool side with winter, Boitanio rail park

“We’re just waiting for their arrival and a little more snow,” Atkinson said.

The City of Williams Lake is awaiting the arrival of seven terrain park features typically found at ski hills to create more winter recreational opportunities in Boitanio Park. (Arena Snowparks Instagram)

The City of Williams Lake is awaiting the arrival of seven terrain park features typically found at ski hills to create more winter recreational opportunities in Boitanio Park. (Arena Snowparks Instagram)

Boitanio Park will soon be the envy of many skiers and snowboarders in the province with the upcoming installation of a municipal rail park.

The city’s manager of recreation and leisure, Kaitlyn Atkinson, unveiled the plans Wednesday after Pemberton-based Arena Snowparks showed off seven new rideable features on its Instagram page destined for the lakecity.

“We’re just waiting for their arrival and a little more snow,” Atkinson said. “It’s very exciting: some new, outdoor recreation opportunities for Williams Lake, and it’s jut something that hasn’t been done very much in a municipality.”

Arena Snowparks is a well-known, well-established snow park feature builder, having constructed and installed rails, boxes, snow tools, terrain parks, slopestyles, cross courses and rail jams at ski areas and resorts throughout Canada.

“With COVID and everything going on, our facility usage is down, some of our classes have been cancelled, so we were just looking at ways to get people active and moving,” Atkinson said.

“This will get people outside, you can have your bubble with you, and seemed like a good option and a good opportunity to do something like this.”

READ MORE: Boitanio Bike Park gets new, rideable sign feature

Atkinson said the rails and features will be installed in the geographic bowl located near the centre of Boitanio Park. Natural slopes will allow for park users to gain speed for one of what Atkinson hopes will be either a beginner or a more technical line.

With the features set to arrive in Williams Lake next week, Atkinson said all we need now is a little more snow.

Asked how they will keep the new rails and boxes safe from theft and vandalism, Atkinson said the city is looking at a couple of options, currently, such as fastening them to the ground beneath the snow.

And with word now beginning to spread about the park, Atkinson said she’s already begun to hear excited feedback.

“Personally, I love this kind of stuff,” she added.

“And I hope people get excited about it. For non-COVID years there’s even potential to have some rail jams, some competitions out there, and something people can do and not have to travel to a ski resort.”

The city’s municipal services department will be responsible for the rail park installation and upkeep, Atkinson said, however, noted the department’s priority will always be city snow removal from roadways and sidewalks.

In its last accounts payable report approved at the Jan. 12 Williams Lake City Council meeting, a cheque in the amount of $12,662 was made out to Arena Snowparks.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

(Arena Snowparks Instagram)

(Arena Snowparks Instagram)

Previous story
CPL targets season kickoff on Victoria Day Weekend, providing authorities agree

Just Posted

Interior Health has declared the Cariboo Chilcotin a community cluster. (Angie Mindus photo)
Interior Health declares Cariboo Chilcotin region a COVID-19 cluster, 215 cases since Jan. 1

Most cases are related to transmission at social events and gatherings in Williams Lake

The City of Williams Lake is awaiting the arrival of seven terrain park features typically found at ski hills to create more winter recreational opportunities in Boitanio Park. (Arena Snowparks Instagram)
City shows cool side with winter, Boitanio rail park

“We’re just waiting for their arrival and a little more snow,” Atkinson said.

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars provides a community COVID-19 update from his home Wednesday, Jan. 20. (Williams Lake First Nation Facebook image)
WLFN chief reports 11 members fully recovered from COVID-19

23 active cases remains, says Chief Willie Sellars

Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health sees 91 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Latest death toll now up to 55

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on Jan. 5, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Rick Bowmer/AP)
Power outage spoils COVID-19 vaccine at Tl’etinqox

Temperature-sensitive vaccine no longer viable after Jan. 18 event

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, speaks at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
B.C. records 500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 14 deaths

Outbreak at Surrey Pretrial jail, two more in health care

A woman writes a message on a memorial mural wall by street artist James “Smokey Devil” Hardy during a memorial to remember victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. paramedics respond to record-breaking number of overdose calls in 2020

On the front lines, COVID-19 has not only led to more calls, but increased the complexity

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon's Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with an influenza outbreak amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)
Two more deaths at Vernon care home

Noric House case numbers remain steady, but death toll rises

Eighteen-year-old Aidan Webber died in a marine accident in 2019. He was a Canadian Junior BMX champion from Nanaimo. (Submitted)
Inadequate safety training a factor in teen BMX star’s workplace death in 2019

Aidan Webber was crushed by a barge at a fish farm near Port Hardy

Southern resident killer whales in B.C. waters. Research shows the population’s females are more negatively influenced by vessel traffic than males. (Photo supplied by Ocean Wise Conservation Association)
Female orcas less likely to feed in presence of vessel traffic: study

Research the southern resident population raises concerns over reproduction capacity

(Black Press Media files)
Transport Canada not budging on enclosed deck rules, despite calls from BC Ferries union

There have been at least 23 cases of the U.K. variant detected in Canada, four of which are in B.C.

The Elk Valley Hospital is adapting to meet the needs of patients in the Elk Valley.
1-in-5 COVID tests coming back positive in and around Fernie, sparking concern

Dr Ron Clark of Elk Valley Hospital said one in five tests was returning positive for COVID-19

Throughout December, RCMP conducted CounterAttack road checks as police worked to keep roads free of impaired drivers. (BLACK PRESS file photo)
‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Stories from the B.C. CounterAttack campaign

Amusing, yes, but a reminder impaired driving affects ability to drive and to make good decisions

Most Read