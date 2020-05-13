Natalie Swift and Bailey Schick, cashier clerks for the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, take the time to wipe down and disinfect their workplace on Saturday, March. 14, prior to the facility’s closure on March 17. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City reviewing B.C.’s restart plan for recreation opportunities

The city said it will continue to maintain physical distancing measures

The City of Williams Lake is currently reviewing B.C.’s Restart Plan to determine an appropriate time to reopen recreation spaces and facilities.

The City, through its Community Services Department, is working closely with the BC Recreation and Parks Association (BCRPA), which has been asked by the Province to create additional Recreation Guidelines as per the directives of the Provincial Health Officer.

In its plan to reopen, the city said it will continue to maintain physical distancing measures to protect the community and healthcare system.

READ MORE: Williams Lake purchases disinfecting machine for public facilities

The BCRPA, meanwhile, is collaborating with stakeholders such as viaSport, SportBC, Recreation Facilities Association of B.C., WorkSafeBC, the Lifesaving Society, the Municipal Insurance Association of B.C. and the BC Municipal Safety Association, to develop the new guidelines, which hare expected to be completed by May 20. The Recreation Guidelines are in addition to Sports Guidelines established by viaSport.

“In anticipation of the newly-created Recreation Guidelines from the BCRPA, the City is establishing enhanced protocols to align with both the additional guidelines and the directives of the Provincial Health Officer,” said Ian James, director of community services.

“These include limiting the number of participants at any given time, ensuring physical distancing, improving sanitation and cleaning procedures and having fewer touchpoints and shared equipment.”

READ MORE: City closes Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

James said the City will focus on providing more outdoor activities and events for the community as it could take some time to reopen indoor facilities.

“We understand our residents are eager to get out, be active and enjoy the community’s recreation facilities,” James said.

“But as Premier Horgan emphasized, we have to be slow and deliberate in our actions to ensure that once we reopen, we can stay open.”


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hockey parents unsure about the future of minor hockey with COVID-19

Just Posted

Five arrested and in custody following early morning robbery at 150 Mile Husky Centre

Three adults, one a prolific offender, plus two young offenders arrested

City reviewing B.C.’s restart plan for recreation opportunities

The city said it will continue to maintain physical distancing measures

Hometown: the doctor is in the house

Dr. Ivan Scrooby is helping lead the charge in the fight against COVID-19 in Williams Lake

UPDATE: Thieves target 150 Mile Husky Centre, flee with empty ATM machine down Highway 97

Store is closed as police investigate

Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”

B.C. tackles dormant oil and gas wells for COVID-19 industry jobs

Ottawa provides $120 million to B.C. for cleanup program

‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’: Dr. Henry urges caution as B.C. sees 16 new cases, one death

Warning comes ahead of May long weekend

Interior Health begins planning for reopening of gyms and fitness centers

Interior Health formally closed down fitness gyms and yoga studios on April 2

Williams Lake hospital shows creativity in the face of COVID-19

Interior Health stated staff capitalized on flood to create negative pressure unit

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Surrey teen helps organize nationwide prom

Virtual prom set for May 22

Non-medical masks can help when physical distancing not possible, says Tam

Messaging over non-medical mask wearing has shifted over the course of pandemic

Train brake test called into question by TSB after fatal Field derailment probe

The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members

After grizzly spotted in B.C. village, mayor warns not to come searching for the bears

Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs

Most Read