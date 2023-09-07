City of Williams Lake declares Oct. 1-7 KidSport BC Powered by Sport B.C. Week

A KidSport BC group attend a city council meeting on Aug. 29 and pose with some members of council and the mayor as the city agrees to declare Oct. 1-7 KidSport Week in Williams Lake. (City of Williams Lake photo)

The city of Williams Lake declared the week of Oct. 1-7, 2023, KidSport Week in Williams Lake.

After a delegation presentation by Rick Miller, chairperson of KidSport Williams Lake, at the regular council meeting on Aug. 29, mayor and council voted in favour of the declaration to help raise awareness about KidSport BC in Williams Lake.

KidSport Williams Lake helps provide financial access to sports for families of children in the community.

One in three children do not participate in the sport of their choice, said Miller in his presentation. The organization hopes to support as many children as possible in our community to be able to access a sport of their choosing.

Last year, the organization helped close to 50 families at a cost of $15,000 funding the sports of hockey, gymnastics, speedskating, softball, fastball, figure skating, basketball and martial arts.

In the past, the organization has also supported children in wrestling, swimming, curling, and more.

Coun. Scott Nelson, coun. Joan Flaspohler and mayor Surinderpal Rathor all acknowledged and thanked Miller for the work he and the organization does.

“KidSport is a powerful group in British Columbia,” said Nelson and Flaspohler said how important the work the group does in supporting youth in being involved in the community and getting on a positive path in their lives.

