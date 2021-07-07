Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a save off Tampa Bay Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov during second period Game 3 Stanley Cup finals action in Montreal, Friday, July 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

City invites residents to cheer on Canadiens, Price, at Gibraltar Room for game five of Stanley Cup finals

The Canadiens are currently down three games to one

Residents are invited to the Gibraltar Room to watch as the Montreal Canadiens and Carey Price attempt to stave off elimination once again at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning in game five of the Stanley Cup finals.

The City of Williams Lake will be airing the game on the big screen at the Gibraltar Room, with a limited capacity of 60 people on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Canadiens are currently down three games to one in the Stanley Cup final after winning game a game-four thriller in overtime.

READ MORE: Anderson scores in OT, Habs beat Lightnign 3-2 to stay alive in Stanley Cup final

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Puck drop is at 5 p.m.

No food, drink or alcohol will be permitted.

 


