As of Tuesday, March 17 at 9 p.m., the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will close, the City has announced. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City closes Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will close until further notice

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will close until further notice due to the evolving coronavirus concern, the City announced Tuesday evening.

Following Tuesday’s recommendation from the provincial medial health officer and minister of health, the City said it will be closing the CMRC as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.

“The top priority of the City continues to be the health and safety of our employees and the public, and therefore we will continue to follow the advice of the Province and medical health officer,” said Ian James, director of community services.

“We understand that the closure of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will have a significant effect on many people in the community in a variety of ways, however, we must work to help reduce the possibility of individuals coming into contact with COVID-19 to lessen the impact on our healthcare system and community.”

READ MORE: B.C. to suspend K-12 schools due to COVID-19

Registered programs, swimming lessons and drop-in programs are also cancelled until further notice.

Prorated refunds or facility credits will be given to those who have already registered for any cancelled programs. Further information will be provided on how these will be processed.

James said the CMRC will also provide annual and monthly membership holders with credits to the complex once the facility has reopened.

The City, meanwhile, has prepared a small list of exercises that can be done at home if you are limited your social interaction or practicing self isolation. They can be found at: www.williamslake.ca/857/exercise-at-home.

The City will update its residents as soon as any developments occur, and has provided a website with relevant information at www.williamslake.ca/COVID-19.


