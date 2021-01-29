City asks for support in Kraft Hockeyville bid

The $250,000 prize would be used to upgrade the arena’s dressing rooms

The City of Williams Lake is throwing its name into the Kraft Hockeyville competition for a chance to win $250,000 in arena upgrades for the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Guillermo Angel, the city’s events and marketing co-ordinator, said they need the community’s support.

“To win a place in the competition, we urge everyone to go online and share stories about what hockey and the arena mean to you,” Angel said.

In its shared story on the Kraft Hockeyville site the city said the $250,000 would be used to upgrade the arena’s dressing rooms by adding four additional rooms situated closer to rink one of the CMRC.

Points are received in the following ways:

• 10 points for shared stories at www.williamslake.ca/krafthockeyville

• 5 points for sharing the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Hockeyville page on Twitter using the share button

• 3 points for uploading photos of the arena at www.williamslake.ca/krafthockeyville

• 1 point for adding a note or an emoji at www.williamslake.ca/krafthockeyville

Stories will be judged on the following criteria:

• Depiction of the nominated community’s spirit and passion for hockey (50 per cent)

• Description of the Arena’s importance to you, your family and your community (25 per cent)

• Description of how the prize money would be used (25 per cent)

The deadline is Feb. 14, 2021 visit the link at www.williamslake.ca/krafthockeyville for more information and to share your stories today.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

