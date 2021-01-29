Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo)

City asks for support in Kraft Hockeyville bid

The $250,000 prize would be used to upgrade the arena’s dressing rooms

The City of Williams Lake is throwing its name into the Kraft Hockeyville competition for a chance to win $250,000 in arena upgrades for the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Guillermo Angel, the city’s events and marketing co-ordinator, said they need the community’s support.

“To win a place in the competition, we urge everyone to go online and share stories about what hockey and the arena mean to you,” Angel said.

In its shared story on the Kraft Hockeyville site the city said the $250,000 would be used to upgrade the arena’s dressing rooms by adding four additional rooms situated closer to rink one of the CMRC.

Points are received in the following ways:

• 10 points for shared stories at www.williamslake.ca/krafthockeyville

• 5 points for sharing the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Hockeyville page on Twitter using the share button

• 3 points for uploading photos of the arena at www.williamslake.ca/krafthockeyville

• 1 point for adding a note or an emoji at www.williamslake.ca/krafthockeyville

Stories will be judged on the following criteria:

• Depiction of the nominated community’s spirit and passion for hockey (50 per cent)

• Description of the Arena’s importance to you, your family and your community (25 per cent)

• Description of how the prize money would be used (25 per cent)

The deadline is Feb. 14, 2021 visit the link at www.williamslake.ca/krafthockeyville for more information and to share your stories today.

 


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boeser has 3 points as streaking Canucks sweep aside Ottawa 4-1

Just Posted

A mother and daughter in an Interior Health care home, who’s names are being withheld due to privacy, receive their COVID-19 vaccine together. (Photo courtesy of Interior Health)
COVID MILESTONE: Interior Health looks ahead to 2nd vaccine doses for region’s most vulnerable

As of Jan. 29, approx. 20,000 residents and staff in care homes across IH have been offered vaccine

A motor vehicle incident on Mackenzie Avenue North in front of DG's car wash has knocked out power to roughly 4,000 customers in Williams Lake. (Williams Lake Tribune photo)
UPDATE: No injuries in motor vehicle incident that breaks power pole in Williams Lake

Power went out at 1:32 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo)
City asks for support in Kraft Hockeyville bid

The $250,000 prize would be used to upgrade the arena’s dressing rooms

A Williams Lake woman who contracted COVID-19 said she tested negative first and then positive four days later. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake COVID survivor shares experience

‘Self-isolate if you’ve come in contact with someone who tests positive,’ said Jodi Cutway

Formerly Niut Mountain, ʔEniyud is located east of the north end of Telhiqox Biny and north of the Homathko Icefield. (Tsilhqot’in National Government)
Tsilhqot’in place names adopted for five geographical features

Names adopted last June

Chinese medical staff wave farewell to a World Health Organization team during their visit to Hubei Province Xinhua Hospital in Wuhan in central China on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The WHO team visited the hospital where China says the first COVID-19 patients were treated more than a year ago as part of the experts’ long-awaited fact-finding mission on the origins of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
B.C. completes COVID-19 vaccination in senior care homes

Global problems affect Canada’s vaccination effort

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
B.C.’s COVID restrictions on in-person worship to be tested in court

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says court date is set for March 1 to 3

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Toronto-based director Michelle Latimer was recently scrutinized after years of claiming she was of Algonquin and Metis descent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
‘Trickster’ fans question why CBC cancelled the series instead of finding new path

Indigenous TV series cancelled in the wake of controversy over co-creator Michelle Latimer’s ancestry

A drone operator with Terra Remote Sensing, one of the sponsors of the B.C. Natural Resources Forum. (Terra Remote Sensing image)
‘Digitizing the forest or mill’ a key part of B.C. industry’s future

Drones help manage land, inventory with COVID-19 restrictions

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond (centre) spoke during conference in New Westminster last year. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)
Upset arises over TransLink using B.C. restart funds to reinstate pay cut of CEO, executives

‘Why was program money to support struggling Canadians funnelled to gold-plated executive pay?’

Canadians saved a lot of spending money during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to a new report (Image courtesy Creative Outlet)
Canadians saved 5x more spending money in 2020: report

Average household savings amounted to $5,816 in 2020, compared to $1,144 the previous year

The first of two massive turbines headed from Prince Rupert for the Site C Dam near Fort St. John on Jan 10. (Photo: Supplied by Tasha McKenzie)
VIDEO: Second massive turbine passes through Telkwa en route to Site C Dam

The load is 221-feet-long, 26-feet wide and weighs more than 170 tonnes

Most Read