CIHL games postponed in Quesnel and Williams Lake

The Terrace River Kings are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, games against Kitimat are still a go

Quesnel Kangaroos captain Alessio Tomassetti celebrates after scoring in the second period of a game against the Terrace River Kings at the West Fraser Centre on Feb. 29, 2020. A game between the two scheduled for this weekend has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases on Terrace. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

A Central Interior Hockey League double header in Cariboo cities has been postponed.

Quesnel Kangaroos captain Alessio Tomassetti confirmed the Terrace River Kings will not be travelling to Quesnel or Williams Lake due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Terrace was scheduled to play Williams lake on Saturday, Jan. 8 and Quesnel on Sunday, Jan. 9. Both Quesnel and Williams Lake will still host the Kitimat Ice Demons this weekend.

Tomassetti said seven players on Terrace had tested positive.

“It sucks, because everyone was ready to go for two games and now it’s only one,” he said, adding the Kangaroos tried to find a junior team to play on Sunday as an exhibition.

“That happens in every league right now, so it’s something we have to deal with.”

Most Canadian NHL games have been postponed due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions.

Tomassetti said the games have been rescheduled for Feb. 11 in Quesnel and Feb. 12 in Williams Lake.

