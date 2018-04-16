Chilcotin Plateau Ent. players Richard Macdonald (back from left), Hunley Dick, Russell Ross, Wesley Kalelest, Justin Williams, Maurice Hink, Jason Garland, Ethan Garland (middle from left), Myron Brigham, Ellery Brigham, Ty Myers, Darnell Myers, Eric Nickels and Bobby McClair (front) were crowned Inter Mill Hockey League champions last month after beating Pinnacle Pellet in the final, 2-1. (Photo submitted)

Chilcotin Plateau Ent. skates to Inter Mill championship

Chilcotin Plateau defeats Pinnacle Pellet in a shootout to win Inter Mill Hockey League crown

The Inter Mill Hockey League has a new champion this year as Chilcotin Plateau Ent. edged Pinnacle Pellet 2-1 in the championship last month in a shootout to win the title.

After a scoreless first period, both teams found the twine in the second, with Pinnacle Pellet’s Jared Spreng and Chilcotin Plateau’s Eric Nickels each tallying goals for their respective teams.

The final frame solved nothing, before Chlicotin Plateau netminder Bobby McClair kept enough pucks out of the net, allowing just one goal on four shooters, to help his team to the win.

Scoring in the shootout for Chilcotin Plateau Ent. were Darnell Myers, Nickels and Ellery Brigham.

The league’s six teams squared off in a two-pool, three-team round robin the day prior, where Pinnacle Pellet defeated West Fraser Sawmill 6-0 and the Gibraltar Copper Barons 8-4 to advance to the championship.

Chilcotin Plateau Ent., meanwhile, knocked off the Gibraltar Copper Kings 5-3 and the Mount Polley Copperheads 7-6 to earn their berth.

In the battle for bronze it was West Fraser Sawmill upending the Gibraltar Copper Kings 3-2 to take the league’s third-place title.

Scoring for West Fraser in the win were Levon Durfeld, Eric Berkelaar and Tristan Stump.

Taking fifth place in the league were the Gibraltar Copper Barons, who defeated the Mount Polley Copperheads 9-5.

