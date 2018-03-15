Greg Sabatino photos The team of Aaron Watts (back from left), Jerry Mooney, Mohan Gill, Harold Stolar, Raj Lalli (front from left), Peter Bowman, Stephanie Mooney and Tina Dextrase (missing) were crowned victorious Tuesday night in Williams Lake after winning the Williams Lake Volleyball League title.

Champion crowed in Williams Lake Volleyball League

Williams Lake Volleyball League finishes season

For the fourth time in five seasons, Team Mooney is the Williams Lake Volleyball League champions.

Team Mooney, captained by Jerry Mooney, picked up the win in the league playoff final Tuesday night at the Columneetza secondary gym, beating Team Beaman in the final, captained by Alicia Beaman.

Mooney’s team picked up the win in three straight sets, following three weeks of playoff victories prior to cap off the successful season.

“After a bit of a poor performance in last year’s final we’re happy with our fourth win in five years,” Mooney said.

On Beaman’s team’s behalf, the team wasn’t able to put up its usual numbers after suffering multiple injuries leading up to the finals.

Mooney’s teammate Aaron Watts, meanwhile, said this year’s league was very competitive.

“It was a good season,” Watts said. “It was way more competitive than in previous years. Any one of these teams could have taken it.”

Mooney’s teammates in the final were Stephanie Mooney, Peter Bowman, Harold Stoler, Watts, Mohan Gill, Raj Lalli and Tina Dextrase (missing from final).

The runner-ups were Beaman, Kyle Storoschuk, Ali Kooger, Joel Kooger, Aleesha Mousseau, Bobbi Twan and Tanya Grinder.

The WLVL was enjoyed by more than 50 players this season, and began in October.

It’s run through the city’s Recreation Services Department.

Games took place in the seven-team league at the Columneetza gym every Tuesday evening leading up to this week’s finals.

The league is run by Shelley Desautels, who said anyone interested in finding out more about the league, or its upcoming potential outdoor season, can contact her at asdes07@shaw.ca.

 

Mohan Gill (left) goes up for a block as Joel Kooger looks to make a tip play during Tuesday’s Williams Lake Volleyball League final.

Vancouver Island community to host off-road triathlon
SCOREBOARD: Bowlers, curlers and hockey players turn in weekly results and standings

