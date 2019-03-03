Celtic, United Carpet set to clash in Men’s Futsal League final

The Williams Lake Men’s Futsal League have their playoff final set.

In the first of two semi finals on Tuesday night at Lake City Secondary it was defending champs United Carpet needing an incredible comeback to get past Pinnacle Pellet in a rematch of last year’s championship game.

Pinnacle jumped out to an early lead on goal from Kristoffer ‘The British Bulldog’ Harris.

They added to their lead on a goal from Brandon ‘Magician’ Philips and made it 3-0 heading into half time on a United Carpet own goal.

Pinnacle added a fourth goal early in the second half from Darko ‘The Macedonian Marksman’ Ogdnjanov to make it 4-0. United Carpet then began to roll out the offense as Grant Gustafson scored to make it 4-1. A pair of goals from Sean Glanville then cut the lead to 4-3 and Gustafson then added his second to tie things up at 4-4.

United Carpet completed the comeback with about five minutes remaining when Glanville scored his third of the game. Curt Levens was the winning goalkeeper for United Carpet.

In the second semi final it was Celtic Engineering battling Windsor Plywood. Celtic’s Matt McKinney scored just 11 second into the game to put Celtic up 1-0. Celtic goalie Travis Nystoruk then took the ball from his crease on a foray into the offensive zone and tucked in his shot to put Celtic up 2-0. Windsor got one back before half time as Mike Holm’s shot smashed off Nystoruk’s face and fell to Josh Laking for a one yard tap in to cut the lead to 2-1.

In the second half Celtic tied things up as Holm ripped a shot top corner to make it 2-2. Celtic ended up scoring the game winner midway through the second half when Trevor Thompson hammered a well-placed shot past Windsor keeper Mike Waterhouse to give his side a 3-2 win.

Celtic will battle United Carpet on Tuesday, March 5, during the championship at 8 p.m.



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter