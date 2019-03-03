Celtic, United Carpet set to clash in Men’s Futsal League final

The Williams Lake Men’s Futsal League have their playoff final set

The Williams Lake Men’s Futsal League have their playoff final set.

In the first of two semi finals on Tuesday night at Lake City Secondary it was defending champs United Carpet needing an incredible comeback to get past Pinnacle Pellet in a rematch of last year’s championship game.

Pinnacle jumped out to an early lead on goal from Kristoffer ‘The British Bulldog’ Harris.

They added to their lead on a goal from Brandon ‘Magician’ Philips and made it 3-0 heading into half time on a United Carpet own goal.

Pinnacle added a fourth goal early in the second half from Darko ‘The Macedonian Marksman’ Ogdnjanov to make it 4-0. United Carpet then began to roll out the offense as Grant Gustafson scored to make it 4-1. A pair of goals from Sean Glanville then cut the lead to 4-3 and Gustafson then added his second to tie things up at 4-4.

United Carpet completed the comeback with about five minutes remaining when Glanville scored his third of the game. Curt Levens was the winning goalkeeper for United Carpet.

In the second semi final it was Celtic Engineering battling Windsor Plywood. Celtic’s Matt McKinney scored just 11 second into the game to put Celtic up 1-0. Celtic goalie Travis Nystoruk then took the ball from his crease on a foray into the offensive zone and tucked in his shot to put Celtic up 2-0. Windsor got one back before half time as Mike Holm’s shot smashed off Nystoruk’s face and fell to Josh Laking for a one yard tap in to cut the lead to 2-1.

In the second half Celtic tied things up as Holm ripped a shot top corner to make it 2-2. Celtic ended up scoring the game winner midway through the second half when Trevor Thompson hammered a well-placed shot past Windsor keeper Mike Waterhouse to give his side a 3-2 win.

Celtic will battle United Carpet on Tuesday, March 5, during the championship at 8 p.m.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former lakecity Timberwolves back on home ice March 2-3

Just Posted

Attempted murder charge recommended against woman after Saturday night shooting in Williams Lake

Victim remains in hospital in stable condition

Province provides funding to increase care for seniors

Close to $5.3 million allocated for Interior Health for this year

Near -30C start for Cariboo Chilcotin residents Sunday morning

Winter’s icy grip should ease by Friday

Parade of Choirs to grace the stage at Cariboo Bethel Church March 3

The annual and much beloved Parade of Choirs is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3.

Photos: 2019 Bridal and Grad Fair provides wide range of resources, ideas

Upwards of 15 vendors participated in the 2019 Bridal and Grad Fair

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Loud bang, shaking felt in B.C.’s interior caused by minor earthquake

Shuswap Emergency Program alerted but no damage reported

Oilsands giant Syncrude wants judge to dismiss lawsuit of former firefighter with PTSD

The former firefighter and paramedic has said that no single event triggered his PTSD, but that it built up gradually

B.C. VIEWS: Killer whales are the new polar bears of politics

Dip in southern resident orca population one of many since 1970s

B.C. rink wins opening game at Brier

Jim Cotter’s Okanagan-Saskatoon foursome uses last rock to edge Nova Scotia 8-7; play Nunavut today

Six-month implant newest option to treat addiction amid opioid crisis

B.C. has been the hardest hit by opioid-linked deaths in the past two years

Alienated: Alberta project seeks to find common language on climate change

Talk about climate change in the energy-rich province can be difficult

Forest group readies ambitious new standards for sustainable industry

The push for new caribou standards come as calls to protect threatened herds grow louder

Province asks for public input to make communities more walkable, bike friendly

Comments accepted online until April 15

Most Read