Celebrate fall with city’s Harvest Run/Walk/Bike on Oct. 6

Angie Mindus/Tribune file photo Runners and walkers are warming up outside the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex for last year’s Harvest Walk/Run. This year’s event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Oct. 6 beginning and ending at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to lace up their shoes to celebrate fall with the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s annual Harvest Run, Walk and Bike this weekend.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, the five- or 10-kilometre event starts and finishes at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex and is hosted to help encourage residents to remain active and healthy all year long.

“All community members are welcome to come out and enjoy a stroll in the city: walking, riding or even running with the entire family,” said the city’s recreation co-ordinator, Denise Skarra.

“All types of active transportation are welcome such as strollers, wagons, roller skates, bikes, wheelchairs and walkers.”

Amazing baskets of locally-grown food will be available to be won, and pumpkins and scarecrows will be placed along the route for participants to play a Harvest Scavenger Hunt.

Participants can submit completed forms of pumpkin and scarecrow locations for complimentary family swim and skate admissions.

The event is free and no registration is necessary.

“Come out and enjoy the beautiful fall colours and celebrate active living and local food,” Skarra said.

For more contact Skarra at 250-398-7665.

