Angie Mindus/Tribune file photo Runners and walkers are warming up outside the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex for last year’s Harvest Walk/Run. This year’s event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Oct. 6 beginning and ending at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Celebrate fall with city’s Harvest Run/Walk/Bike on Oct. 6

The event is free and no registration is necessary

Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to lace up their shoes to celebrate fall with the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s annual Harvest Run, Walk and Bike this weekend.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, the five- or 10-kilometre event starts and finishes at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex and is hosted to help encourage residents to remain active and healthy all year long.

“All community members are welcome to come out and enjoy a stroll in the city: walking, riding or even running with the entire family,” said the city’s recreation co-ordinator, Denise Skarra.

Read More: Johnsons show heart, determination at 10-kilometre Mad Moose Marathon

“All types of active transportation are welcome such as strollers, wagons, roller skates, bikes, wheelchairs and walkers.”

Amazing baskets of locally-grown food will be available to be won, and pumpkins and scarecrows will be placed along the route for participants to play a Harvest Scavenger Hunt.

Participants can submit completed forms of pumpkin and scarecrow locations for complimentary family swim and skate admissions.

Read More: Stamps take season opener on road versus ‘Roos

The event is free and no registration is necessary.

“Come out and enjoy the beautiful fall colours and celebrate active living and local food,” Skarra said.

For more contact Skarra at 250-398-7665.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
McDavid nets winner, Oilers edge Canucks 3-2 in opener

Just Posted

Williams Lake job fair underway, ‘people getting hired on the spot’

The fair was on Wednesday and will be run again Thursday, Oct. 3

Cariboo lynx photo captures BC SPCA Peoples Choice Award

Photo contest raised more than $16,800 to care for injured and orphaned wildlife

Johnsons show heart, determination at 10-kilometre Mad Moose Marathon

Held on the Otway trail network on Sunday, Sept. 20, the Ava and Eli joined their mom, Angie to race

Planned phone outage for Likely area Thursday, Oct. 3

Telus will be upgrading equipment between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Atlantic Power gets new 10-year energy purchase agreement with BC Hydro

The company had been operating on a short-term contract

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

McDavid nets winner, Oilers edge Canucks 3-2 in opener

Vancouver blows third-period lead in Edmonton

UBC fraternity council halts social functions after alleged druggings

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Parole denied again for B.C. man convicted in 1990 murders of friend’s mom, grandmother

Lord and another teen killed a friend’s mother and grandmother, at the friend’s urging

Saanich woman who survived Las Vegas shooting turns to writing, activism

‘I was stripped of my innocence…other Canadians died,’ the survivor said.

Police cancel $368 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

Resignations let B.C. legislature ‘turn the page,’ John Horgan says

MLAs return next week for Indigenous rights, daylight time debates

Humboldt Bronco families upset by Alberta trucking regulation review

Province is taking a second look at rules for school bus drivers and farmers

Car bursts into flames during book drop off at Oak Bay library

Patrons to library, Monterey centre watch 1990s sedan burn up

Most Read