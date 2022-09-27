It’s high fives for racer Annalyse Lopushinsky. (Angie Mindus - Casual Country 2022)

CASUAL COUNTRY 2022: Flying high

Annalyse Lopushinsky has her sights set on going pro in motocross

For 15-year-old Annalyse Lopushinsky, there’s nothing better than the feeling of motocross racing.

“I love the speed, the jumps, I love everything about it,” she said between races at Round 6 of the Future West Moto Outdoor Series held in Williams Lake in September.

Annalyse moved to Williams Lake last year from Chilliwack to continue pursuing her dream of going pro in motocross and competing in the Triple Crown Series. The Cariboo gives her access to endless trails and the freedom to train at the Williams Lake Dirt Riders Association’s track just outside the city with coach Brock Hoyer. She trains five days a week in the gym and three times a week on the track. Since COVID started in 2019, Annalyse started homeschooling and has continued with that schedule to advance her training.

Annalyse traveled to Manitoba in June where she competed in women’s nationals. She finished fifth in Canada.

Her mom, Angie, said her daughter was just little when she started racing after watching her dad compete in quad racing. In the first year of racing she won a bike.

“She was just a natural,” she said.

A tough sport, Annalyse has broken her wrist and elbow racing, but said she is committed to the sport she loves where competitors are like one big family.

In Williams Lake she finished second overall in Ladies and sixth overall in Round 6 of the Future West Moto Outdoor Series.

Annalyse Lopushinsky enjoys the support of her mom Angie and dad Jason. (Angie Mindus photo - Casual Country)

Brock Hoyer coaches Annalyse Lopushinsky. (Angie Mindus photo - Casual Country)

