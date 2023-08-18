Cariboo’s Pedal by the Puddle race to return in September

The mountain bike event offers an opportunity for team or individual participation

The Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin and Williams Lake Cycling Club are inviting mountain bikers to an “old school” six-hour enduro event.

Volunteers are preparing for the return of the Pedal by the Puddle event on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The event had been an annual event in the lakecity but has not run since 2013.

This year’s event promises a full day of camaraderie, challenge, community connection, and riding on the classic single track trails of the South Side trail network, according to Mike Franklin, a race organizer.

The 10 km course promises to be fun and challenging for recreational and experienced riders, he said.

This enduro format offers a range of ways to participate.

Ambitious riders may take on the challenge solo, while most participants will likely opt for a two-person team. Teams may be configured in various ways to increase participation of all ages and genders.

The team format has one team member on the course at any given time, giving the other partner time to recover for the next lap, relax, socialize, and bask in the vibrant mountain biking community.

The goal is to complete as many laps as possible. “Hidden” time and draw prizes will make sure all riders have an opportunity to leave with a gift donated by a local business. Quick riders will also be acknowledged during the prize presentation.

The enduro race format is a friendly event for new riders or seasoned racers, explained Franklin.

“All riders circle the same course — nobody is first or last, allowing riders to find their pace and still be in the thick of the action,” he said.

The primary goal for the day is for everyone to test their boundaries, get outside and, above all, enjoy the ride.

While the Pedal by the Puddle course is appropriate for riders of all skill levels, experience riding narrow, at times rough, single-track trails will add to the safety and fun factor, advised Franklin.

The route features quick rolling singletrack, challenging uphill sections, occasional natural tech features and fun “light black” downhill sections.

The Pedal by the Puddle event will be a fundraiser for Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin. Entry fees will support drop-in medical, sexual health, counselling, social services, substance use and peer support for youth aged 12-24. Local businesses are providing prizes, and race expenses are covered with grants from the city of Williams Lake and the province of British Columbia.

For community members who are not avid riders but wish to contribute to the event’s success, becoming a volunteer offers a fulfilling opportunity.

Franklin said event organizers welcome volunteers for various roles, and no prior experience is necessary.

Potential volunteers can contact Franklin at 305-5145 or email mfranklin@ccchild.org.

To learn more and register for the event, please visit www.pedalbythepuddle.com or drop by Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin, located at 51 4th Ave. South.

