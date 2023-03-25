Cariboo U15 hockey team Northstars Hockey Academy stops short in semi-finals

Team won top spot in B.C. to make it to Alberta, but lost out in semi-finals

The Northstars Hockey Academy 2022/23 U15 Male Hockey Team: Kaelen Swanson, back, from left, Riley Lettington, Blake Miller, James Michel, Carter Krueger, Colton Gerrior, Daniel Skalicky (AP), Rhys Marchand, Chaz Lucas, Andrew Lindsay, and Headcoach/owner Tyrel Lucas. Jaxson Dikur, front from left, Marcus Domhof, Daxton Endicott, Asher Lucas, Linden Pinette, Dawson Rowse, Blake Lambe, Dawson Knackstedt, and Kacey Huffman. (Leslie Rowse photo)

The U15 Northstars Hockey Academy finished first in the B.C. division this season, but came up short in the championships in Edmonton, Alta.

Facing off against their rivals Titans Hockey Union, in the semi-finals, the team won their first game 4-1 on the Friday, but losing 2-1 on Saturday.

The Sunday tie-breaker game was a “heartbreaker” for the Northstars said team manager Leslie Rowse, finishing with a 4-3 loss for the Northstars.

“It was kind of a tough loss in the final but I’m super proud,” said Tyrel Lucas, head coach and team owner, noting it was a very successful season despite the semi-finals loss.

He said the team they lost to was 11-0 at the beginning of the season and the Northstars started winning against them partway through the season.

Rowse said the Northstars are very grateful to the community for their support throughout the season, with special thanks to their school councillor Tara Burtenshaw, Tasha Johnson the team’s strength and conditioning coach, and Tyler Judd, the team’s physiotherapist.

