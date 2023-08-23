Cariboo Rowdies rise to the top at Williams Lake Slo-Pitch Tournament

The Wild Chickens slo-pitch team were the B division champions in the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch Year-End Tournament. Mason and Lynnea Leah, back row on shoulders. Daryl Taylor, next row from left, Collin Leah, Kiel Bouchard, Josh Duncan and hidden is Shaun Morphet. Middle row standing are Cindie Walsh, Amy Morphet, Nicole Leah, Vince Noskey, Pete Bowman and Michelle Noskey. Darron Campbell, front row from left, Kalli Campbell, Rachel Lyric and Dez Wycotte. Shawn Lewis in front. (Photo submitted) C division champs, the Broke Millionaires. Haiden Kelly, from back left, Dawson Foerster, Kyle Bradshaw, Travis Stubitsch, Dustyn Friesen, Jarett Akeson, and Connor Petitclerc. Taylor Hemond, front from left, Brittany Russell, Kristina Sutherland, Cadence Petitclerc, Daniella Gastaldello, and Veronica Tate. (Photo submitted) Division A champs were the Cariboo Rowdies. Linda Barbondy-Rich, back row from left, David Johnny, Tim Middleton, Joey MacDonald, Nick Surette, Derek Linklater, Derek Rogers, Tristen Richot, Tyler Clement, and Dino Lecomte. Emersyn Sanford, front row from left, representing her dad Darren Sanford who was sent to Kelowna with the Williams Lake Fire Department to help fight the fires on Friday, Vanessa Clement, Alena Mayer, Janet Thompson, and Lesley Allgrove. Missing are Karen Yaworski and Charlie Gainer. (Photo submitted) Division D champions the Odd Balls. Alex Peters, back row from left, Cat Titchner, Zack LeBlanc, Wayland Bennett, Brandon Darby, and Trent Hildebrand. Kelsey Pop, front from left, Corey Tinney, Michelle Leggett, Sara King, and Christina Deneen. (Photo submitted)

The Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League hosted their annual year-end tournament Aug. 17-20.

League president Linda Barbondy-Rich said it was a really good tournament with some tough competition.

Over four days, 22 teams faced off to play for top spots in four divisions.

Starting on Thursday, teams played their first two games in a round-robin based on league standings, and from there were sorted into a four-division double-knockout tournament for four divisions, A, B, C, and D.

Teams then battled it out in their divisions to determine top spots.

D division champions were the Odd Balls beating out Fence Posts 21-8 in the final with Sticks And Stones in third place.

C division champions were Broke Millionaires beating Esket’em 22-5, with Ole School in third place.

The Broke Millionaires went undefeated for the season and the playoffs for a perfect season, said Shawn Lewis, noting the team had also defeated all of the B division teams during the regular season.

B division champions were Wild Chickens winning their second face-off with Cariboo Crew 17-7 and Highlife in third.

A division champions Rowdies beating out Brew Jays 19-5 and Rotten Eggs taking third place.

Sunday morning Rowdies and Brew Jays played in extra innings and Rowdies lost 21-20, Rowdies then played Rotten Eggs knocking them out of the tourney 18-14, then facing the Brew Jays again and only letting them score five runs in the first inning final score 19-5. This is despite losing Linda Barbondy-Rich to an injury before the final game.

The next tournament will be the Kings and Queens tournament September 15-17 and then Rowdies leave for Hawaii Oct. 29, to play in a tournament in Waikiki.

The entire league will continue to make improvement to the fields during the fall and are always looking for sponsors. There are 31 teams in the league and it is one of the largest adult organizations in the community.

