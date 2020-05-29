Cariboo residents invited to take part in online Walk for Alzheimer’s Sunday, May 31

Cariboo residents can register for the event at walkforalzheimers.ca

This Sunday, May 31, provinces around Canada will unite for the first IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s online(Dan Ferguson, Langley Advance Times)

Cariboo residents are invited to join the rest of the country this Sunday, May 31 for the first IG Wealth management Walk for Alzheimer’s online to show their support for people affected by dementia.

The cross-country event is encouraging British Columbians to walk “their way” to honour and remember people in their lives who have been affected by the disease.

“While the event looks different this year, we are so grateful for the people who are committing to move in different ways to support people living with dementia,” said Maria Howard, CEO of the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

“It’s not too late to join them by registering for the walk and asking your friends and family for a donation in return for completing a physical challenge. The funds raised will help us to continue offering crucial support and education services to British Columbians on the dementia journey.”

The online event is a cross-country collaboration and has embraced social distancing.

“This Sunday’s event really shows that no matter what the world looks like, there is always a way we can come together and show that we stand united to support people affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias,” Howard said.

The livestream will feature a performance by the award-winning Newfoundland-based band, the Ennis Sisters, written in honour of their father who lived with dementia.

It will also feature people across the country who are affected by dementia talking about who they are walking for.

Cariboo residents can register for the event at walkforalzheimers.ca.

There, they can create an online fundraising page to let their friends and family know why they are participating and ask for donations.

They can also either complete their fundraising challenge before the event or during the livestream.

The livestream can be accessed at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 31 form the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Facebook page (facebook.com/AlzheimerBC) or walkforalzheimers.ca.

Donation lines (1-855-543-9913) will also be open between 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 31.



