Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex slated for partial reopening June 29

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex is slated for a partial reopening on June 29, 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will partially reopen on Monday, June 29 with adjusted hours and regulations to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Users will be able to access the aquatics centre and fitness facility in limited numbers but the arenas, hot pool, sauna and steam room will remain closed.

City staff said they will continue to work with partner agencies such as the Provincial Health Office, the BC Recreation and Parks Association and Interior Health to phase in safe reopening of the entire complex.

“We have been looking forward to welcoming our users back to the facility for some time,” said Ian James, director of community services.

“Our main goal is to provide recreation opportunities for our residents while ensuring the health and safety of our patrons and our staff.”

As part of the reopening, the CMRC’s hours of operation will be as follows:

• 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday

• 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

A temporary wristband system will be implemented to assist staff in enforcing user capacity limits at both the Fitness Facility and the Aquatics Centre to maintain physical distancing rules.

Additionally, the lane pool will be designated for lane swimmers only, and the leisure pool loosely divided into sections to ensure people are able to stay two metres apart.

Debit and credit payments, meanwhile, are encouraged, and it’s recommended users leave their valuables at home to reduce the use of lockers where possible.

Users are asked not to enter the CMRC if they are feeling ill, have been exposed to COVID-19 or have travelled outside of Canada within the last 14 days. All users must practice physical distancing and wash their hands regularly while on site.

