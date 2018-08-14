Cariboo ghosts, ghouls loom large at annual Cowboy Action Shoot

Ghosts and ghouls of the Cariboo haunted the Williams Lake Sportmen’s Association shooting ranges last weekend when the Chilcotin Range Riders hosted the third annual Cowboy Action Shoot.

“We did Charles Morgan Blessing and James Barry who killed Blessing on the trail from Stanley up to Barkerville, and there was Fanny Bendixon who was a saloon keeper and house keeper in Barkerville,” said Kelly Bennett as the shooters finished up the fifth and final stage Saturday afternoon.

Other historical ghosts included Red Bluff Charlie from Quesnel Forks and Agnus McVee who ran a hotel and store at 108 Mile House, while at another stage the shooters visit the town of Richfield to track down and arrest a band of outlaw ghosts.

Bennett, who directs the Cowboy Action Shoot each year, said everything they do in Williams Lake is all done with history in mind.

“We use period correct firearms and ammunition and try to look as authentic as possible with our costumes.”

Bennett’s cowboy handle is Doc Nowlin, based on a family member that came up from Virginia around the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The action shoot is basically all fun and nobody gets really serious about it, he added.

“Some do, but that’s how they have fun.”

Mike Taylor from Quesnel said he’s attended all three cowboy shoots in Williams Lake, as well as cowboy shoots in Hefley Creek and Prince George.

“It’s fun to spend time bringing back the days of the old west,” said Taylor, who goes by the handle of Deadman’s Hand, based on the poker hand Wild Bill Hickok was holding when he was shot in the back of the head in Deadwood, South Dakota on Aug. 2, 1876.

“Professional poker players won’t play the hand if they are dealt it,” Taylor added.

Sarah Lemke, 15, from Quesnel is a third-generation cowboy action shoot participant and was one of the younger shooters.

“This is my second cowboy action shoot,” she said, noting she likes everything about it. “It’s enjoyable to be here and socialize and I love the adrenaline rush.”

Lemke’s handle is Bandit, a name she was already using for a different organization.

“We had a dog named Bandit at one time, that was one of my favourites,” she added.

After the shoot the 15 participants and their families dressed in period costumes and enjoyed a potluck dinner in the club house.

Winning results

Buckeroos: Wyoming Wil (J.T. Renner), Quesnel.

Dualist: Cunningham Kid (Steve Lemke), Quesnel.

Double Dualist: No Nails Woody (Wayne Stoller), Prince George.

Renegade Class: First – PJ Hart Tack (Tod Birch), Quesnel. Second Doc Nowlin (Kelly Bennett), Williams Lake.

Lady: first – Tea Pot Tilly (Bonnie Gilchrist), 100 Mile House; second – Miss Josie (Sandy Birch), Quesnel.

Cowboy: first – Gabriel Law (Taylor Sapergia), Prince George; second – Toe Pincher (Eric Skarrp), Prince George.

Frontier Cartridge: first – Chicken Marengo (Roy Teed), Kersley, second – Deadman’s Hand (Mike Taylor), Quesnel.

Youth: Bandit (Sarah Lemke), Quesnel.

Senior: Fudd (George Chignall), Williams Lake.

High score overall: Gabriel Law (Taylor Sapergia) with 295.66 seconds.

Bennett said people pick and choose which cowboy action shoots they will attend.

“The nationals are taking place in Mission on the Labour Day Weekend and there is one in Kamloops some time in October,” Bennett said.

Ms. Josie (Sandee Birch) aims for the ghost of Agnus McVee during the Cowboy Action Shoot held last weekend at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association gun ranges off the Bond Lake Road.

The youngest shooter of the bunch, 12-year-old Wyoming Wil (J.T. Renner) from Quesnel one first place in the Buckeroos class.

Tea Pot Tillie (Bonnie Gilchrist) from 100 Mile House (left) and No Nails Woody (Woody Stoller) from Prince George (right) visit Gabriel Law (Taylor Sapergia) at his camp site before dinner Saturday at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association club house. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo Tea Pot Tillie (Bonnie Gilchrist) from 100 Mile House (left) and No Nails Woody (Woody Stoller) from Prince George (right) visit Gabriel Law (Taylor Sapergia) at his camp site before dinner Saturday at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association club house. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo