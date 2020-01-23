Brette Kerley, Paige Outhouse, Pyper Alexander and goaltender Cadence Petitclerc-Crosby, all players for the Prince George-based Northern Capitals, were in Fort St. James on the outdoor ice at the Erin Sam Memorial Arena Sunday taking on the league-leading Greater Vancouver Comets (19-1-0-0) in the third game of a triple header for the Lower Mainland club. (Carrie Kersley photo)

Cariboo female hockey players help make history at outdoor BC Winter Classic

Brette Kerley, Paige Outhouse, Pyper Alexander and goaltender Cadence Petitclerc-Crosby took part

Four former Williams Lake hockey players made history Sunday when they stepped onto the ice with the Northern Capitals in the first ever female division of the 2020 BC Winter Classic.

Brette Kerley, Paige Outhouse, Pyper Alexander and goaltender Cadence Petitclerc-Crosby, all players for the Prince George-based Northern Capitals, took part in the Female Midget ‘AAA’ Outdoor BC Winter Classic in Fort St. James.

The event took place on the outdoor ice at the Ernie Sam Memorial Arena.

On Sunday the Northern Capitals took on league-leading Greater Vancouver Comets (19-1-0-0) in the third game of a triple header for the Lower Mainland club.

Despite falling 8-2 Friday and 5-4 Saturday in Vanderhoof, and 4-0 Sunday in the outdoor game, Capitals players were thrilled with the experience to play outdoors for the Winter Classic.

The Capitals, meanwhile, occupy third place in the five-team league with a 10-10-2-0 record.

Premier John Horgan took in the event, which was hosted by the Cariboo Cougars.


