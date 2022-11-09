Cole Patenaude and the Screech Owls entertained disc golfers at Fox Mountain Brewing as part of the Huckfest festivities on Oct. 30, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Disc Golf Club hosts Halloween Huckfest on Boitanio Park Course

Event drew around 50 golfers to brave strong winds

The Cariboo Disc Golf Club hosted their own inaugural event on Oct. 30, 2022 at Williams Lake’s newest disc golf course in Boitanio Park.

“It was hella windy, it was the last nice day,” said Mark Savard, who is with the disc golf club, noting they had about 50 players out to take part.

While the ribbon cutting had taken place Oct. 13 with the city, the course was not actually fully completed.

With a little more work into the designer course now done, the Cariboo Disc Golf Club wanted to host something before the season ended and the casual Halloween event fit the bill.

“I was hoping we’d have a little bit more of a window to do a couple more things before the snow and freezing temps came,” said Savard. Some played a game called “closest to pin.”

He said most of the regular disc golfers were out for the Huckfest, dressed for Halloween and players started their round at noon, followed by some festivities at Fox Mountain Brewing, where the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake had partnered with the brewery to host some events including apple bobbing and pet costumes and live music by Cole Patenaude and the Screech Owls. A few brave golfers continued on with a second round, but with the wind, it was a challenge.

“My arm felt it the next day,” admitted Savard after throwing for 36 holes in the wind.

Savard said the group is now focussing on their AGM coming up next week and they plan to host something again at the new course on May long weekend next year.

Read more: Boitanio Park Disc Golf Course now open in downtown Williams Lake


