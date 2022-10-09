Cariboo competitors results in Little Britches Rodeo Association for 2022

Sterlyng Fuller is led by her dad Evan Fuller at the Riske Creek Little Britches Rodeo. (Photo submitted)

BC Little Britches Rodeo Association for 2022 saw some solid results from up-and-coming rodeo competitors from the Cariboo.

Junior Girls Barrels: In fifth place is Daniella Stewart, from 150 Mile House, B.C. with 79 points. Braidey Hinsche of 150 Mile House found herself in seventh with 36 points and Sloan Fuller of Riske Creek was in ninth with 32 points. Serena Kidney, of Williams Lake was close behind in 10th with 28 points and Gracelynn Poffenroth, finished in 13th with 24 points. Carly Tugnum of 150 Mile House, was in 20th with five points.

Junior Boys Stakes: Cooper King, of Williams Lake, topped the standings in first overall with 121 points. Rino Poffenroth, from Riske Creek, was in third position with 96 points. Corden King of Williams Lake was in fifth position with 52 points. Reece Stewart, and Brantley Mader, were in seventh and eighth place, with 32 and 27 points respectively.

Rowdy McNolty, also from 150 Mile House, was in 10th place, with 25 points. Conlee King, of Williams Lake, was in 15th with 12 points, and Thomas Ilnicki of Riske Creek, was in 16th place with 11 points.

Junior Girls Poles: Daniella Stewart placed first with 98 points. Sloan Fuller placed sixth with 43.5 points. Braidley Hinsche was ninth with 38 points, Gracelynn Poffenroth placed 12th with 27 points. Serena Kidney placed 13th with 24 points. Sawyer Fuller of Riske Creek, placed 17th with seven points. Carly Tugnum placed 19th with five points. Kylie Lamothe of Williams Lake, placed 22nd with three points.

Junior Boys Goat Tying: Cooper King placed first with 90.5 points, Rino Poffenroth placed third with 81 points. Corden King placed fifth with 71.5 points, Rowdy McNolty was eighth with 35 points, Reece Stewart was in ninth with 33 points, Brantley Mader was in 11th with 26 points followed by Conlee King in 12th with 23 points.

Junior Girls Goat Tying: Sloan Fuller was the highest-ranking local in sixth with 60 points and Carly Tugnum was in seventh with 47.5 points. Braidey Hinsche was in 12th with 23.5. Daniella Stewart was in 19th with 9.5 points, Kylie Lamothe was in 24th with three points, Sawyer Fuller was in 27th with two points and Molly Gordon was 28th with two points.

Junior Boys Dummy Roping: Cooper King finished first with 105 points and Corden King finished second with 69 points.

Rino Poffenroth was in fourth with 67.5 points, Hunter Rife was in ninth with 33 points, Conlee King was in 10th with 28.5 points, Reece Stewart was in 12th with 14.5 points, Brantley Mader was in 13th with 14.5 points, and Rowdy McNolty was in 14th with 14 points. Thomas Ilnicki was in 16th with 10 points.

Junior Girls Dummy Roping: Sloan Fuller was in third with 67 points, Daniella Stewart was in sixth with 45 points, Carly Tugnum was in 13th with 17 points, Braidey Hinsche was in 17th with 10.5 points and Serena Kidney was 18th with 10.5 points. Piper Twan was 22nd with seven points, Molly Gordon was 23rd with seven points, Sawyer Fuller was 26th with 4.5 points, Remee Twan was 33rd with 2.5 points, and Alexa Ilnicki was 35th with 1.5 points.

Junior Boys Steer Riding: Hunter Rife was first with 59.5 points, and Rino Poffenroth was second with 46.5 points.

Senior Boys Chute Dogging: Sam Holmes, of Williams Lake was first with 111 points, Cooper Seelhof, of Horsefly was second with 81 points, Kacey Huffman, of 150 Mile House was fifth with 27 points and Tanner Loring was seventh with 19 points. Reid Rife was ninth with 17 points, Wyatt Mason, of Williams Lake, was 11th with 16 points and Avrel Kidney, of Williams Lake, was 17th with six points.

Senior Girls Barrels: Reese Colgate, of Williams Lake, finished second with 91 points, Selena Kidney, of Williams Lake, finished fifth with 72 points, Carly Moe, of 150 Mile House finished seventh with 55 points, Renee Seelhof, of Horsefly, was 14th with 15 points, and Brynn Hansen of Williams Lake, was 16th with nine points. Paisley McNolty of 150 Mile House, was 18th with nine points, Ashton Petruk, was 20th with six points, and Caitlin Tugnum, was 23rd with four points.

Senior Boys Stakes: Sam Holmes was third with 60 points, Cooper Seelhof was fourth with 53 points, and Tanner Loring was sixth with 49 points.

Tryan Rivet, of Williams Lake, was eighth with 43 points, Wyatt Mason of Williams Lake, was ninth with 43 points, Kacey Huffman was 13th with 28 points, Denten Russell of Riske Creek, was 18th with eight points, and James Peterson of Williams Lake, was 21st with six points.

Senior Girls Poles: Reese Colgate was first with 122 points, Selena Kidney was third with 73 points, Carly Moe was fourth with 56 points and Tessa Chabot was 14th with 19 points. Ashton Petruk of Williams Lake was 17th with 16 points. Paisley McNolty was 27th with 3.5 points, Renee Seelhof was 28th with three points, Caitlin Tugnum was 31st with one point and Sydney Mason was 32 with one point.

Senior Boys Goat Tying: Sam Holmes was first with 84 points, Tanner Loring was second with 83.5 points, Cooper Seelhof was sixth with 45 points, Kacey Huffman was seventh with 43 points, Denten Russell was 13th with 18 points and Tryan Rivet was 11th with 27.5 points. Wyatt Mason was 17th with 11 points, and James Peterson was 23rd with three points.

Senior Girls Goat Tying: Reese Colgate was sixth with 46 points, Ashton Petruk was seventh with 45 points, Carly Moe was 10th with 31.5 points, and Renee Seelhof was 16th with 15 points. Sydney Mason was 18th with 12.5, Tessa Chabot was 19th with 10.5 points, and Paisley McNolty was 20th with 10.5 points. Brynn Hansen was 25th with 5.5 points, Katy Jasper of Riske Creek, was 27th with four points and Caitlin Tugnum was 30th with one point.

Senior Girls Breakaway Roping: Reese Colgate was fourth with 45 points, Carly Moe was sixth with 41 points, Renee Seelhof eighth with 31 points, Paisley McNolty was 12th with 11 points, an Selena Kidney was 16th with eight points.

Senior Boys Breakaway Roping: Tanner Loring was first with 67 points, Cooper Seelhof was fourth with 45 points, Kasey Huffman was seventh with 21.5 points, and Wyatt Mason was 16th with eight points.

Coed Steer Riding: Tanner Loring was first with 72 points, Cooper Seelhof was third with 60.5 points, Reid Rife was fourth with 57.5 points and Sam Holmes was sixth with 52.5 points. Avrel Kidney was ninth with 9.5 points, Tryan Rivet was 11th with five points, Sebastian Johnson of Alkali Lake was 12th with five points, Nathan Johnson of Alkali Lake was 13th with four points and Mason Colgate was 14th with four points.

Reese Colgate set a personal best in barrels at Peachland Sept. 25 to wrap up a successful season competing in the B.C. Little Britches Rodeo Association. (Photo submitted)

Cooper Seelhof and Tanner Loring are all smiles as they display their Little Britches Rodeo Association winnings. The Horsefly and Riske Creek cowboys and friends battled all weekend during the last BCLBRA event held Sept. 24 and 25 in Peachland for the Senior boys All Around Title, with Tanner edging Cooper by three points. (Shelly Loring photo)