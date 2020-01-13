Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club finding direction after 10-year hiatus

Plans are underway to reorganize as the Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club

Bryan Chubb (left) and Leo Rankin at the World Rogaining Championship in Latvia. Connie Haeussler photo

After a 10-year hiatus, the Williams Lake Orienteering Club is once again finding its direction back to the lakecity.

Plans are underway to reorganize as the Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club and once again hold events in the Central Cariboo.

The club will be holding an information and organizational get together at the Cariboo Regional District Library in Williams Lake on Thursday, Jan. 16 beginning at 7 p.m.

If you are interested in being involved, are a teacher or youth group leader, or if you just want more information, this meeting is for you.

Orienteering has lots to offer for all ages, all fitness levels and all levels of experience.

Whether it’s people wanting to be more active in the outdoors, runners seeking a sport involving more brain-work, adventure racers wanting to improve their navigational skills or families looking for a fun sport they can do together, orienteering can fit the bill.

READ MORE: Bush whacking in Latvia challenges local orienteering team

Orienteering is a cross-country sport that involves route-finding by navigation.

Participants navigate between checkpoints, using a detailed map and a compass.

Orienteers enjoy the physical and mental challenges that the sport provides, which is why the sport is often referred to as ‘the thinking sport’ as the athletes strive for balance between physical and mental exertion.

Events vary in length from 15 minutes to two or more hours depending on the type of event and the suitability of the terrain. Some events are held in city parks, while others are held in forested wilderness areas.

All events have a variety of race courses appropriate for the various ages, skill and fitness levels.

Young participants race primarily on trails with simpler navigation (either walking or running), while elite athletes will run primarily off-trail with difficult navigational challenges and complex route choices.

For more information call Bryan Chubb 250-243-2441 or Leo Rankin 250-392-6221.


sports@wltribune.com
