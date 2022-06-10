Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering club event orients newcomers to sport

Participants in a Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering club event held on May 25 at the Alex Fraser Research Forest, Kalena, on left, Harold and Zyana Schuk. (Bryant Race photo)

On Wednesday, May 25, the Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering club hosted their first event in more than two years.

Twenty people gathered at the Alex Fraser Research Forest for an introduction to the sport of orienteering by Bryan Chubb and to trial the orienteering course he recently created.

The course spans the 55-acre property on Campbell Road, spaced across the property are 22 “controls”, which are points that are marked on the map and on the ground.

Orienteers spent part of their evening traveling to all the control points, marking that they had been there on their score card, then returning to see how quickly they had completed the course.

The session was offered to introduce the sport of orienteering to newcomers and enjoy a beautiful spring night.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club plans to host more events this spring and summer, including more scheduled for June.

On Sunday June 19, another orienteering event will also take place, this one in the Bond Lake area. The event will be open for registration and for participants to the course from noon to 1 p.m.

To get there from Williams Lake, start out on Highway 20, then turn left onto Dog Creek Road and drive to Mountview School. Turn right at Mountview School and follow the signs. Watch for the orange and white orienteering flags.

Maps will be provided for participants. A compass is recommended and are available for borrowing. No other special equipment is required. Hiking or running shoes and outdoor clothing or old sweatsuit are

suitable. Please bring a water bottle, especially if the weather is warm. Printed instructions and an instructor will be available to assist you before you start a course and you can walk or run the course.

You may orienteer as an individual, with a partner, or go as a group or family.

Three courses will be available to try.

If you’re interested in learning more about orienteering, the club, or future events, follow the Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club on Facebook or contact them by email at ccorienteering@gmail.com and if you may want to attend one of these events, send an email or a message so they know to print enough maps.

