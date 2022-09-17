Virgil Poffenroth of Riske Creek competes in tie-down roping at the Outdoor Rodeo in Williams Lake earlier in the season. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Virgil Poffenroth of Riske Creek competes in tie-down roping at the Outdoor Rodeo in Williams Lake earlier in the season. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo-Chilcotin competitors do well at BCRA Finals

Poffenroths family faired well at Barriere rodeo event

Cariboo-Chilcotin rodeo family the Poffenroths had something to celebrate recently as two family members competed in the B.C. Rodeo Association (BCRA) Finals in Barriere Sept 3-5.

Virgil Poffenroth is the BCRA tie down roping champion after winning three rounds with times of 7.6 seconds, 7.6 seconds and 10.1 seconds. He won both the finals and the overall season and earned $5,649.08.

His daughter Gracelynn Poffenroth qualified for her first ever BCRA finals in pee wee barrel racing. At only six years old, she was the youngest finalist at the rodeo and had three clean runs, finishing fifth overall.

Another local Brandon Loring won the junior steer riding.


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCRA Rodeo FinalsRodeo

 

Gracelynn Poffenroth of Riske Creek competes in pee wee barrel racing Sunday, Aug. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Gracelynn Poffenroth of Riske Creek competes in pee wee barrel racing Sunday, Aug. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Previous story
Coach ponders injuries, form and playing time for Canada’s soccer roster
Next story
James Butler scores 2 rushing touchdowns, B.C. Lions edge Calgary 31-29 in OT

Just Posted

Spectators hold their breath after Brandon Loring of Riske Creek hit the dirt before the buzzer after the bull Lotto won the battle at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo-Chilcotin competitors do well at BCRA Finals

With funding from the Forest Enhancement Society of BC (FESBC), more wood fibre is being moved out of the Jackson Lake area for use by local pulp mills. (FESBC photo) Forest Enhancement Society of BC executive director Steve Kozuki said turning slash piles into biomass is one of the ways forestry projects can help tackle climate change. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
$2 million aimed at helping reduce slash burning, wildfire risk and habitat in Chilcotin

(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
harvest fair

An art show opening patron views some of the paintings by Garry Toop. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Station House Gallery in Williams Lake features two new shows for Sept/Oct