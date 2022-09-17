Cariboo-Chilcotin competitors do well at BCRA Finals

Virgil Poffenroth of Riske Creek competes in tie-down roping at the Outdoor Rodeo in Williams Lake earlier in the season. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo-Chilcotin rodeo family the Poffenroths had something to celebrate recently as two family members competed in the B.C. Rodeo Association (BCRA) Finals in Barriere Sept 3-5.

Virgil Poffenroth is the BCRA tie down roping champion after winning three rounds with times of 7.6 seconds, 7.6 seconds and 10.1 seconds. He won both the finals and the overall season and earned $5,649.08.

His daughter Gracelynn Poffenroth qualified for her first ever BCRA finals in pee wee barrel racing. At only six years old, she was the youngest finalist at the rodeo and had three clean runs, finishing fifth overall.

Another local Brandon Loring won the junior steer riding.



