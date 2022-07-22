Cariboo Chilcotin Coast well represented for BC Summer Games

The 2022 BC Summer Games begin Thursday, July 21, in the province’s northern capital, Prince George, featuring 2,915 of B.C.’s best emerging high performance athletes, coaches, and officials.

There will be 73 athletes, coaches and officials from the Cariboo taking part in the Games which run from July 21-24. Twenty-six of those will be from Williams Lake, competing in a range of sports including athletics, rugby, soccer, softball, swimming, towed watersports and wrestling.

Overall, the young B.C. athletes hail from 170 communities across the province and represent every constituency in the province.

Competing in 18 different sports, the athletes are an average age of 14 years old and for most, this will be their first experience at a multi-sport Games.

These athletes will be supported by 451 certified coaches and 161 officials, tasked with providing a safe and competitive environment for athletes.

“The host society in Prince George has done amazing work preparing for these Games and this is just one more step towards what will be an excellent event in July,” said Alison Noble, president and CEO of the BC Games Society. “All of our participants have worked extremely hard to get to these Games and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them.”

With the COVID pandemic still in effect and with new virus variations making the rounds, games officials say they are mindful that the games will bring together people from every region of the province.

“Robust safety measures to ensure the safety of all participants have been developed and implemented in consultation with provincial and local public health officials and in partnership with the host society and venue owners,” indicates background information provided.

Schools in the Prince George area have been turned into dormitories for the athletes and there are no vacancies at hotels and motels in the area.

We wish all our athletes the best of luck and congratulations on being part of the 2022 BC Summer Games.

