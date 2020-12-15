Mitch Love is preparing for the World Juniors and the WHL season. The Quesnel native started coaching the Saskatoon Blades in 2017, and won a Gold Medal with team Canada at the juniors in 2020. (Saskatoon StarPhoenix/Liam Richards)

Mitch Love is preparing for the World Juniors and the WHL season. The Quesnel native started coaching the Saskatoon Blades in 2017, and won a Gold Medal with team Canada at the juniors in 2020. (Saskatoon StarPhoenix/Liam Richards)

Cariboo-born coach looking to give Canada back to back gold medals

Mitch Love, who grew up in Quesnel, will be an assistant coach for Canada at the World Juniors

When Mitch Love was skating on the outdoor rink his dad built for him in the Johnston Subdivision in Quesnel, he always dreamed of scoring the big goal for Canada.

While those dreams can no longer come true, he is helping the next generation of Canadian hockey stars turn their backyard dreams into reality from behind the bench.

The Quesnel native and coach of the WHL’s Saskatoon Blades is preparing to coach Team Canada at the World Junior Championships for a second consecutive year. He won a gold medal with the team at the start of 2020.

READ MORE: For the Love of the game

“You’re always used to scoring a big goal in the World Juniors final, winning a gold medal or winning a Stanley Cup, scoring on that outdoor rink,” he said. “You never really envision doing it as a coach, but being a part of it, watching these kids put a ton of work into this thing, how passionate they are and how prideful they are to be Canadians and play in this event — it’s just as special to be on a coaching staff and be a part of it.”

Love spoke from quarantine inside an Alberta hotel room, preparing to restart a Hockey Canada selection camp after positive COVID-19 tests. All games at the World Juniors will be played in Edmonton with no fans, similar to how the NHL playoffs were conducted this summer.

“[A bubble] is the only way to make it work,” Love said. “The NHL was a great example of that in June, July and August, and they did a phenomenal job of keeping those players’ safety at heart, and that’s exactly what we want to do with our players and our staff, and all the other countries.”

Love’s role on Team Canada is on the defensive side of the rink. He’s not only working with defencemen, but also working on the penalty kill, defensive zone faceoffs and end-of-game situations when the team could be clinging to a slight lead.

The World Juniors are already a marquee event in Canada, but Love guessed a lack of other sports on the calender could spark wider interest in the tournament this year, especially in the States, where he spends the off-season.

“Hockey is not necessarily at the top of the food chain of major sports in the U.S., but this event is going to be heavily watched,” he said. “I know our guys are absolutely excited as heck to perform and compete against other countries.”

It isn’t clear what situation the WHL will be in when Love returns from the World Juniors bubble. While the league has announced plans to begin play on Jan. 8, local health orders could delay the start date.

Each team will only play games within their division in 2021. For the East Division’s Saskatoon Blades, that means they’ll only be playing other Saskatchewan-based teams and the two Manitoba-based teams.

Love coached the Blades to a playoff spot in the WHL before play was suspended earlier in 2020.

The five B.C.-based teams, including the Prince George Cougars, will only play other B.C. teams.

”Everything sounds like we’re moving forward,” Love said. “Each province and state has different restrictions that will hamper some start dates, fans or no fans. In our case in Saskatchewan, everything sounds like it’s moving in the right direction, and we’ll be having training camp here at the end of December.”

Love said the biggest challenge during the pandemic has been ensuring players are continuing their development — a tall task for players used to spending most of their time on the ice playing competitive games.

“Our league is driven to development and pushing these young men to maximize their capabilities and showcase themselves for pro opportunities,” he said. “When you’ve been away from the game for nine months and not played a competitive game, that’s hard for these young men.”

Love said Saskatoon hopes to turn any scheduling quirks into positives, using the extra time to train players in different ways.

“We’ve really exhausted a lot of energy in terms of trying to find ways to be creative with our training and development, whether it’s on the ice or off the ice with our players,” he said. “We feel like if it’s a weekend schedule, we’ll have lots of time to continue to train and get stronger in the weight room, along with their brains — watching video of themselves, learning the game, the tutelage that goes along with that, I think that will be a big component. We feel like we can really maximize their development with a limited schedule.”

For Love, the extended offseason has been tough as a professional but rewarding as a parent. When living as a major-junior hockey coach, Love spends most months away from his family.

“There’s been pockets of time you get antsy as a hockey coach, you want to get back to work. That’s our passion; we’re no different than the players,” he said. “At other times, you’ve got to look at the positives too, and it’s allowed me to spend more time with my young daughter … It’s been an extended offseason, where I got to make up for lost time.”

The World Junior Championships will begin Dec. 25 this year, instead of the tournament’s usual Boxing Day start.

READ MORE: Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

hockeyWHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
55+ BC Games Victoria event postponed to 2022, Abbotsford now set for 2023

Just Posted

Quesnel RCMP arrested a couple who are accused of stealing items from a elderly woman who helped them. (Observer file photo)
Couple accused of stealing elderly Quesnel woman’s purse arrested

Police are not releasing the names of the couple, who are set to next appear in court in February

A group is advocating for a sanctioned homeless camp in Williams Lake. (file image)
Letter: Williams Lake homeless require supports

We want a sanctioned camping space for homeless people struggling with substance use issues

Mitch Love is preparing for the World Juniors and the WHL season. The Quesnel native started coaching the Saskatoon Blades in 2017, and won a Gold Medal with team Canada at the juniors in 2020. (Saskatoon StarPhoenix/Liam Richards)
Cariboo-born coach looking to give Canada back to back gold medals

Mitch Love, who grew up in Quesnel, will be an assistant coach for Canada at the World Juniors

People walk by COVID-19 artwork including a painting of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 250 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

A total of 837 cases remain active, with 28 in hospital and six in intensive care

File photo
Williams Lake RCMP rush stabbing victim to hospital after disturbance call in Glendale

A woman has been arrested in relation to the incident

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Dr. Bonnie Henry at news conference on arrival of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
Horgan warns B.C. holiday partiers, protesters to sit tight, mask up

COVID-19 fines will be levied, and collection will follow

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jennifer Charlesworth, British Columbia’s representative for children and youth, is seen in Victoria on December 10, 2018. In its latest report, Charlesworth’s office is once again calling on the province to improve its support system for youth transitioning out of government care after they turn 19 years old. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner
B.C. must improve supports for youth ‘aging out’ of government care: watchdog report

About 850 young people transition out of care every year in B.C.

Second World War veteran David Thiessen of Abbotsford is one of 25 people at Tabor Home who have died of COVID-19 since an outbreak began there in early November.
War veteran in Abbotsford dies of COVID three weeks after 100th birthday

David Thiessen among 25 COVID-related deaths at Tabor Home

A BC Emergency Health Services team of Major Incident Rapid Response paramedics will remain deployed in the community of Fort St. James for at least another four days, as of Dec. 14. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
Mayor, MLA call for transparency from NHA amid COVID surge in Fort St. James

“We’re all in it together here,” Fort St. James Mayor Bob Motion said.

This photo shows blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)
Canada to receive early shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine before year’s end

The Moderna vaccine has not yet been approved by Health Canada

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province’s economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
80,000 health-care workers who have yet to get pandemic pay will receive it, Dix says

The B.C. government did start paying the COVID-19 top up to some employees in October

Carmen Robinson was last seen getting off a bus in View Royal the evening of Dec. 8, 1973. Her case remains unsolved 47 years later. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)
Gone cold: Fate of B.C. teen remains a mystery, 47 years after her disappearance

Carmen Robinson, 17, was last seen exiting a bus near Victoria in December 1973

Most Read