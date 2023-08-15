Cariboo Archers top podium at national 3D championships

Lily Fraser, left, and Cara Fraser pose with their medals. (Al Campsall photo) Lily Fraser takes aim at one of the 3D archery targets. (Al Campsall photo) Melanie McComber, right, won Canadian national archery gold in her category of traditional 50+ women. (Al Campsall photo)

The Canadian 3D Championships were held in Cranbrook last weekend and some Cariboo Archers topped the national rankings.

Fred Streleoff absolutely dominated all longbow men, according to fellow archer Al Campsall.

“I have lost count of the number of gold medals in Canadian Championships that Fred has won,” said Campsall.

Under a new format, Fred shot in a five target shoot-out on the final day.

Fred was already ahead by 88 points before even getting to the shoot-out.

Lily Fraser, won her second Canadian 3D championships this year in the compound Under 18 category, as the young archer continues to collect titles.

Lily’s mom, Cara Fraser, in her first ever Canadian 3D Championship, won the bronze medal in her age category.

Also shooting in her first Canadian 3D Championship, Melanie McComber won gold in the Traditional 50+ Women’s category while James Benson finished fourth in the Traditional 50+ Men’s division. Al Campsall finished fourth in Compound Masters 60 category.

Right after the Cranbrook shoot finished, Campsall took Lily and Cara off at the Cranbrook airport for Lily to try for a spot on Team Canada in the World Field Archery Championships in 2024. The Canadian Field Championships is a ‘stepping stone’ to the team and started in Victoria the very next morning after Cranbrook.

In order for Lily to get some sleep before her competition, they flew while Campsall drove through the night.

He reached the ferry terminal with several hours to spare and caught the 6 a.m. ferry.

Lily did not disappoint, and the 14-year-old Lily, competed in the the Under 21 category, qualified for the shoot-offs against three older women (each of whom had already represented Canada internationally).

Lily emerged victorious with a gold medal around her neck.

She shot a stellar 65/72 score to win the gold by eight points – a remarkable feat against the best in Canada, said Campsall, noting her score beat out the winning shooters in his more experienced male category as well.

That made her third Canadian championship gold this year.

Cara also shot very well and won gold, while Al Campsall came from behind to win the bronze medal shoot-off 61-56 while the gold/silver match ended 62/60.

Some Cariboo Archers will be heading for the BC Target Championships in Oliver next over the long weekend in September. Both field and target will be shot there.

READ MORE: Four Cariboo archers let fly at 3D indoor national championships

READ MORE: Cariboo Archers fly straight at 3D Championships

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local SportsWilliams Lake