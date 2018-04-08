Cariboo Archers to host 2018 BC 3D Archery Championships

The Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association Bond Lake Road Clubhouse to play host to 2018 event

The Cariboo Archers will host this year’s 2018 BC 3D Archery Championships at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association Bond Lake Road Clubhouse grounds.

Archers from throughout B.C. will descend upon Williams Lake June 23-24 when the Cariboo Archers host the 2018 BC 3D Archery Championships.

The event, which in past years has seen close to 200 participants take aim for a provincial title, will take place at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association Bond Lake Road Rod and Gun Club where the surrounding forest will be transformed into two separate courses for archers to compete in.

The 3D provincials feature four rounds of shooting totalling 80 shots for archers over the two-day event.

Archers will compete in categories from peewee (nine years and under) to masters 60-plus.

Both courses feature 20 unique foam animal targets, requiring archers to tackle and gauge various ranges and unmarked distances at every turn of the course.

Each target is marked with a 10x, a 10-, an eight- and a five-point circle as competitors tally up their scores throughout the day.

All archers are welcome to participate, however, BC Archery Association members are eligible for gold, silver and bronze medals.

Non B.C. residents who are members of their own provincial association are eligible for guest category gold, while no medals are awarded to non-competitive participants.

BCAA members will also be eligible to share in $12,000 toward travel expenses to the Canadian 3D Championships in Truro, Nova Scotia, in August.

Shirts, lunch and a Saturday night dinner will be available, as well as more than $4,000 in prizes. Free camping is available on site at the shoot (920 Bond Lake Road). A lunch concession will also be available Saturday and Sunday.

Also new for 2018 is a new 3D craze which has been gaining popularity in recent years as B.C. is introducing a new trial category for 2018 called Known50 (maximum 50 yards).

In Known50, archers are allowed to use their own range finders, replicating a real-life hunting situation so there is no guessing yardage.

BCAA Known50 competitors will also be eligible for gold, silver and bronze medals.

For more information on the upcoming BC 3D Archery Championships visit the Cariboo Archers’ Facebook page at facebook.com/cariboo.archers.

