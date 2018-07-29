Williams Lake archer Al Campsall will be one of eight members of the Cariboo Archers who will be competing at the Canadian 3D and Field Archery Championships this week in Truro, Nova Scotia. From there, Campsall will travel to Lausanne, Switzerland to represent Canada at the World Archery Masters Championships Aug. 14-18. (Tribune file photo)

Cariboo Archers prepare to take aim on national stage this week

Cariboo Archers are preparing to take on the best from throughout the country this week when they shoot at the Canadian 3D and Field Archery Championships.

The event takes place Aug. 3-6 in Truro, Nova Scotia.

From the Cariboo Archers eight will be competing: Fred Streleoff (3D), Ernie Schmid (3D), Dan Mobbs (3D), Jessie Mobbs (3D), Al Campsall (3D and field), Bob Thurow (3D and field), Ty Thurow (3D and field) and Joelle Thurow (3D and field).

READ MORE: Fred Streleoff and Dan Mobbs take top medals at Canadian 3D Archery Championships in Quebec

“This 3D championship is the first of two requisite Canadian Championships — the second one will be in 2019 in Saskatchewan — which must be shot to be chosen for the World Championships being held in Lac la Biche, Alberta in September of 2019,” Campsall said, noting cumulative scores will be counted from both events.

“Ernie, Dan, Fred, Jessie and myself are vying for that team.”

The arrows will keep flying afterwards for Campsall as, following the championships, he will be flying to Lausanne, Switzerland to represent Canada at the World Archery Masters Championships Aug. 14-18.

Campsall will be shooting in indoor target at 18 and 25 metres, outdoor target at 50 metres, and field at distances from 10 to 60 metres.

“It should be a treat to shoot against men my own age,” he joked.


