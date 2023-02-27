Cariboo archers once again let fly in Quesnel

Lily Fraser, from left, Al Campsall, Maria McKee, and Cara Fraser competed in an archery shoot in Quesnel. (Alora Fraser photo) Lily Fraser, from left, Al Campsall, Maria McKee, stand next to one of the targets at an indoor 3D archery shoot. (Alora Fraser photo) Lily Fraser, left, poses with Al Campsall and a 3D archery target. (Alora Fraser photo) Matt Watts was able to make one of the two days of competition. (Alora Fraser photo) Lily Fraser, from left, Al Campsall, Maria McKee, and Cara Fraser in Quesnel. (Alora Fraser photo) A group of Cariboo archers who attended a 3D indoor archery shoot in Quesnel on Feb. 24 and 25. Nikolai Benson, James Benson, Lily, Ernie Schmid, Al, Melanie McComber, Alexis McComber, Fred Streleoff, Cara Fraser, and Maria McKee. (Alora Fraser photo)

Over the very snowy and blustery weekend, Quesnel River Archers hosted their Indoor 3D Archery shoot. Ten Cariboo archers braved the horrendous driving conditions to compete – many of whom took motel rooms rather than driving home in the Saturday night blizzard conditions.

Archer Lily Fraser not only beat all other Cadet Compound scores, but while her competition shot from the cadets stakes (much closer), she actually shot from the adult stakes for this remarkable feat.

Her mother, Cara Fraser, finished third in the Compound Fixed Pins Women’s division and newcomer, Maria McKee also finished third in her first ever contest. She shot in the Women’s Compound Unlimited division.

Local traditional archers also fared very well. Melanie McComber and her daughter, Alexis finished first and third respectively in the Women’s Recurve Division. The father-son team of James and Nikolai Benson finished third and first in their respective divisions. James shot in the Men’s Recurve while Nikolai competed as a Cadet Recurve shooter.

Always dominant, Fred Streleoff, topped all traditional shooters with a first in the Men’s Longbow category, while Ernie Schmid finished fourth in Men’s Longbow. Al Campsall topped all-age compound shooters. He competed in the Masters Men’s Compound division.

He also was the only compound shooter to hit the ‘cash spot’ two out of three tries (a five centimetre circular spot on the target at about 50 yards). The winnings helped pay for his trip.

The next contest for many of these archers is the annual Canadian Indoor Target Regionals, coming up next weekend.

Quesnel is hosting this competition which entails two rounds of 30 arrows shot at 18 meters. Venues from all over Canada utilize Archery Canada certified and registered local judges to run each event.

Scores are then sent into Archery Canada in Ottawa for collation and medal assignments.

