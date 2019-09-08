Photo submitted Cariboo Archers Joelle Thurow (from left), Kylie Sharman, Ty Waterhouse, Bob Thurow and Ty Thurow competed this past weekend at the BC Archery Field and Target Provincials in Prince George.

Cariboo Archers golden at field/target provincials

Cariboo Archers stood tall on the podium once again this past weekend

Cariboo Archers stood tall on the podium once again this past weekend at the BC Outdoor Target/Field Provincial Championships in Prince George.

Hosted by the Silvertip Archers, it was a great event for members of the Williams Lake archery club.

Ty Waterhouse set two B.C. records this year in the cub compound division — one in field archery and one for a 720 — and brought home another gold medal to add to his collection.

Ty Thurow set a new B.C. field record in the cadet compound class, and finished with a gold medal.

Read More: BC 3D Archery Championships hit bull’s-eye for host Cariboo Archers

Kylie Sharman beat her prior personal best score by 100 points during the weekend to take a silver medal.

Joelle Thurow and her dad, Bob Thurow, also shot to gold medals for the Cariboo Archers in the cub compound and fixed pin categories, respectively.

Young members of the Cariboo Archers are now getting ready for their Junior Olympic Program at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association clubhouse on Bond Lake Road.

The JOP program begins on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. Archers are asked to renew their WLSA memberships ahead of time, if possible, through either Chilcotin Guns or Blue Mountain Gunsmithing.


