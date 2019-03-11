Cariboo Archers finish among best in Canada at indoor championships

Members of the Cariboo Archers finished among the archery elite in Canda earlier this month at the Canadian Indoor Target Championships.

Nine members from the Williams Lake club travelled north to the Quesnel River Archers shooting facility to have their scores recorded for the nationwide competition.

“These are shot in multiple venues across Canada and the results are then forwarded to Ottawa for collation,” said Cariboo Archer and Junior Olympic Program coach Al Campsall.

“Two of our archers made it to the podium, six were in the top 10 and all of them finished 25th or better in all of Canada.”

Final results were released by Archery Canada on March 6, and are as follows:

• Dan Mobbs – Masters Barebow – 10th

• Bob Thurow – Senior Compound Fixed pins – sixth

• Isaac Bedford – Cadet Compound – 19th

• Ty Thurow – Cadet Compound – fourth

• Ty Waterhouse – Cub Compound – second

• Kylie Sharman – Cadet Compound – 25th

• Mary Thurow – Senior Compound Fixed Pins – fourth

• Emersyn Sanford – Pre-Cub Compound – 13th

• Joelle Thurow – Cub Compound – first

Campsall also noted the strong performances of Kylie Sharman and Isaac Bedford, who were both shooting in their first Canadian championship.

“We are very proud of their efforts,” he said.


