Cariboo Archers crowned B.C. champs in Victoria

A contingent of Cariboo Archers were dominant over the weekend at the BC Indoor Target Championships

Cariboo Archers Al Campsall (left) and Emersyn Sanford (third from left) take aim at the 2018 BC Indoor Target Championships during the weekend in Victoria.

Members of the Cariboo Archers hopped over to Victoria during the Easter weekend for the 2018 BC Indoor Target Championships.

“We had the Thurow, Hinsche, Campsall, Streleoff, Waterhouse and Sanford families cheering us on all weekend,” said Cariboo Archer Al Campsall, who was among the nine local archers competing at the event.

More than 150 of the top target archers in B.C. descended upon the province’s capital for the two-day competition, and Campsall said all of Williams Lake’s athletes represented the city extremely well.

Ty Thurow was first in the cadet compound class, while Joelle Sanford, Emersyn Sanford and Taryn Hinsche finished first, second and third, respectively, in the pre-cub compound division.

Ty Waterhouse shot to a first-place result in the cub compound division, while Brityn Hinsche finished sixth in the cadet compound class.

In the adult categories it was Bob Thurow shooting to a first-place finish in the compound fixed pins division, while Fred Streleoff claimed the championship in the masters barebow event.

Campsall, meanwhile, was first in the masters 60 compound division.

“Brityn shot very well despite equipment issues and the fact that her category was very hotly contested with archers who have represented B.C. in Canada Games in the past,” Campsall said. “The three Cariboo Archers who swept all three of the podium places in the pre-cub compound category are a force to be reckoned with in B.C. archery.

“Ty Waterhouse beat his closest competitor by 321 points.”

It was the first ever B.C. Indoor Championships for Waterhouse, Brityn and Taryn.

Coming up for some members of the Cariboo Archers will be the BC Junior Olympian Championships in Prince George this weekend, followed by the April 21-22 Williams Lake Flatfield 3D Shoot, which will feature a new category this year.

Campsall said it will be called the ‘Known50 category’ — which will allow archers to use their own range finders, replicating a real hunting situation.

“So, those shooting with a hunting bow with heavy hunting arrows can compete with anyone else with the super fast bows,” he explained. “All archers are welcome for either one or two days and can shoot as many rounds of 15 targets as they have time for.”

The week following the Williams Lake flatfield shoot members of the Cariboo Archers will take to Sundre, Alta. to compete at the Canadian Indoor 3D Championships.