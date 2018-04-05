Cariboo Archers Al Campsall (left) and Emersyn Sanford (third from left) take aim at the 2018 BC Indoor Target Championships during the weekend in Victoria.

Cariboo Archers crowned B.C. champs in Victoria

A contingent of Cariboo Archers were dominant over the weekend at the BC Indoor Target Championships

Members of the Cariboo Archers hopped over to Victoria during the Easter weekend for the 2018 BC Indoor Target Championships.

“We had the Thurow, Hinsche, Campsall, Streleoff, Waterhouse and Sanford families cheering us on all weekend,” said Cariboo Archer Al Campsall, who was among the nine local archers competing at the event.

More than 150 of the top target archers in B.C. descended upon the province’s capital for the two-day competition, and Campsall said all of Williams Lake’s athletes represented the city extremely well.

Ty Thurow was first in the cadet compound class, while Joelle Sanford, Emersyn Sanford and Taryn Hinsche finished first, second and third, respectively, in the pre-cub compound division.

Ty Waterhouse shot to a first-place result in the cub compound division, while Brityn Hinsche finished sixth in the cadet compound class.

In the adult categories it was Bob Thurow shooting to a first-place finish in the compound fixed pins division, while Fred Streleoff claimed the championship in the masters barebow event.

Campsall, meanwhile, was first in the masters 60 compound division.

“Brityn shot very well despite equipment issues and the fact that her category was very hotly contested with archers who have represented B.C. in Canada Games in the past,” Campsall said. “The three Cariboo Archers who swept all three of the podium places in the pre-cub compound category are a force to be reckoned with in B.C. archery.

“Ty Waterhouse beat his closest competitor by 321 points.”

It was the first ever B.C. Indoor Championships for Waterhouse, Brityn and Taryn.

Coming up for some members of the Cariboo Archers will be the BC Junior Olympian Championships in Prince George this weekend, followed by the April 21-22 Williams Lake Flatfield 3D Shoot, which will feature a new category this year.

Campsall said it will be called the ‘Known50 category’ — which will allow archers to use their own range finders, replicating a real hunting situation.

“So, those shooting with a hunting bow with heavy hunting arrows can compete with anyone else with the super fast bows,” he explained. “All archers are welcome for either one or two days and can shoot as many rounds of 15 targets as they have time for.”

The week following the Williams Lake flatfield shoot members of the Cariboo Archers will take to Sundre, Alta. to compete at the Canadian Indoor 3D Championships.

Previous story
Spring skate
Next story
Running club invites new runners to join Sunday fun

Just Posted

Quesnel Lake water quality improving with time

Researcher gives presentation on health of the lake almost four years after Mount Polley Mine tailings breach

Court inquiry into 2016 shooting wrapped up Thursday

A preliminary inquiry took place Wednesday and Thursday in Williams Lake Provincial Court for charges related to an incident that claimed the life of a 20-year-old man.

Snow falling in Williams Lake

Environment Canada predicts two to four centimetres of the white stuff for Thursday afternoon

Powerlifter from Williams Lake sees success at Oregon event

From losing weight to lifting weights, Cariboo powerlifters set multiple national WABDL records

Roy Crosina honoured for several decades with Freemasonry

For a total of 64 years a Williams Lake man has been a member of the Williams Lake Centre Lodge #113

Trudeau says Trans Mountain pipeline will go through

Prime Minister tells British Columbians that Canada is building a strong economy and being responsible to the environment

B.C. golfer flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Forestry minister said expanding exports to Asia was key

Health Canada recalls plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree

Approximately 41,000 units were sold at stores in Canada.

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

Trump directs troops deployed to border

Trump signed a proclamation directing the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border

4 staff members killed in attack at Turkish university

Police say a gunman has killed four people in central Turkey

More support needed for those aging with autism

According to a report individuals with autism need support and resources as they age

Most Read