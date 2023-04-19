Cariboo Archers compete in Kamloops for 3-D event

Dan Huska pulls back and takes aim during an archery competition in Kamloops on April 15 and 16. (Matt Watts photo)

Cariboo Archers from Williams Lake attended a Kamloops Bowbenders 3D shoot on April 15 and 15.

It was a large event, with 266 competitors from across the province.

Numerous Cariboo Archers braved the windy and sometimes wet conditions to spend 10 or more hours on the courses over the weekend. Four members had some impressive results and many did very well.

Perennial champion, Fred Streleoff, beat out his fellow Team Canada teammate to win the Men’s Longbow category.

Lee Jackman finished first in the Men’s Compound fixed Pins category. In winning, he bested the many-time Canadian champion.

This category saw the most archers of any category with close to thirty competitors. Adam Lyons, Dan Huska and Matt Watts finished in the middle of the pack in this hotly contested category.

Matt Watts in front of one of the 3D targets he was taking aim at during competition in Kamloops on April 15 and 16. (Photo submitted)

Lily Fraser followed her recent Canadian Indoor 3D Gold medal with a victory in Kamloops. Lily was very consistent and coasted to victory by about 30 points. Nikolai Benson finished with a gold medal in Cub Traditional.

Hudson Huska and his father both shot well in their inaugural competition. Hudson, having been given incorrect information by the volunteers at the registration desk, shot the stake used by older archers. Because of his average shot being much farther than what he should have shot, his Saturday score was well below his Sunday score — the Sunday score being from his proper shooting stake. He still finished fourth overall, in the Pre-Cub Compound division.

Celton Requarth, is his inaugural 3D competition, also shot well finishing eighth in the Pre-Cub Compound division.

Melanie McComber won the bronze medal in Ladies Instinctive. Alexis McComber finished with a silver in the Junior instinctive class.

James Benson garnered a fourth place in Masters Men’s Instinctive and Al Campsall won the silver medal in Masters Men’s Compound. Ed Oliver made the trek Sunday to shoot one day and also shot well.

