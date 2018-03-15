A strong contingent of Cariboo Archers were at the tops of their games during the weekend at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association Clubhouse on Bond Lake Road at its first indoor target shoot in many years. (Darren Sanford photo)

Caribo Archers in midst of busy month

It was a weekend of first for members of the Cariboo Archers during the weekend.

The local sharpshooters hosted their first Indoor Target Shoot in many years, while veteran Cariboo Archer Al Campsall tried his hand as a judge — a new endeavour for the multi-time Canadian champion.

“Although I’ve taken all of the courses, I still need to judge an indoor BC Championships and an outdoor BC Championship in order to certify,” Campsall said. “That should happen this year. Then I will be able to register our shoots with Archery Canada in case any of our kids set B.C. or Canadian records at one of our shoots.”

At the indoor target shoot on the weekend, 20 archers vied for target supremacy.

The results from the shoot are as follows:

Masters Recurve (70+): Dave Corless (first), Ed Oliver (second)

Masters Recurve (60+): Lorne Baron (first)

Men’s Recurve: Fred Streleoff (first), Dan Mobbs (second)

Women’s Recurve: Melanie McComber (first)

Women’s Longbow: Jessie Mobbs (first)

Female Pre-Cub Compound 60cm: Emersyn Sanford (first)

Female Pre-Cub Compound 40cm: Joelle Thurow (first)

Men’s Compound Fixed Pins: Bob Thurow (first), Adam Lyons (second)

Male Cadet Compound: Ty Thurow (first), Cole Schalles (second)

Male Cub Compound: Ty Waterhouse (first)

Male Peewee: Steve McKeowen (first)

Female Cub: Alexis McComber (first)

A number of Cariboo Archers also recently shot in the Canadian Indoor Target Championships.

“They are held and judged regionally, with all scores later sent to Archery Canada in Ottawa,” Campsall said. “We boasted numerous top-10 finishes.”

Here are the results after more than 900 archers’ scores were tabulated from across Canada:

Women’s Longbow: Jessie Mobbs (first)

Pre-Cub Compound: Joelle Thurow (second – missed Canadian record by just four points)

Men’s Barebow (recurve): Fred Streleoff (second)

Pre-Cub Compound: Taryn Hinsche (eighth)

Men’s Barebow (recurve): Dan Mobbs (10th)

Masters Men’s Compound Unlimited: Al Campsall (10th)

Cub Compound: Ty Waterhouse (20th)

Men’s Compound Fixed Pins: Bob Thurow (19th)

Cadet Compound: Ty Thurow (31st)

“Although several of us did not quite shoot to our potential, 70 per cent made it into the top 10 in Canada,” Campsall said. “I am particularly proud of our Junior Olympian archers who represented our city well. The next big target shoot is the BC Indoor Championships the last weekend in March, being held in Victoria.”

The Cariboo Archers will now head south to 100 Mile House this weekend for another shoot.

 

Cariboo Archer Emersyn Sanford lines up a shot on the weekend at the Cariboo Archers Indoor Target Shoot. (Darren Sanford photo)

