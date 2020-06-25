Carey Price named 2019/20 Molson Cup player of the year by Canadiens

Price finished the regular season ahead of teammates Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki

Anahim Lake’s Carey Price has been named the 2019/20 Molson Cup Player of the Year by the Montreal Canadiens.

This is the ninth time Price has been the recipient of the award in his career. He was the monthly winner in November, December and January, as well as ranking second in February.

Price finished the regular season ahead of teammates Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki in the Molson Cup standings.

In 58 games this season, Price managed a 27-25-6 record with a 2.79 goals-against-average and a .909 save percentage.

He also led all league netminders in minutes played with 3,439:49 for a second consecutive season.

On Feb. 1, Price recorded his 47th career NHL shutout versus Florida to pass Ken Dryden to take sole possession of third place in team history in that category.

The 32-year-old netminder is two wins away from this 350th in his career with the Canadiens.



