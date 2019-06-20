Carey Price brings young fan to tears after surprising him at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

Montreal netminder Carey Price melted the hearts of fans during the NHL Awards Wednesday evening.

Price surprised young fan Anderson Whitehead who was on stage at the awards. The moment brought the crowd to their feet, and Anderson to tears.

Read More: NHL goaltender Carey Price comforts young fan who lost mom to cancer

Price presented Anderson with a Canadiens jersey and invited him to come to the next NHL All Stars game.

Read More: Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie

Price first met Anderson in February after he was invited to watch him during a morning skate. Anderson’s mother’s dying wish for him to meet Price, but she passed away before that could happen. A video of the two meeting showed the grief-stricken Andersen being comforted by Price.

The two have clearly spent time together since that first, emotional meeting, with Price posting a picture of Anderson on his Instagram in May.

Price was raised in the remote, First Nations community of Anahim Lake, west of Williams Lake, and continues to be a huge source of pride for everyone the entire region.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie

Just Posted

Carey Price brings young fan to tears after surprising him at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

BC Angel Dresses calls on Williams Lake seamstresses this Saturday

Bring your sewing machines and able hands to the Elks Hall Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Father’s Day Bike Jam in Boitanio Park a hit for cycling club

The event was focused on family, with no competition involved

Dawson Road Maintenance awarded contract for Central Cariboo Chilcotin

New service agreements require higher standards, proactive approach during severe weather events, says MOTI

BREAKING: One person seriously injured in single vehicle rollover near Alkali Lake

Injured person to be flown out by helicopter

VIDEO: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to be re-released with new footage

‘Avatar’ holds global box office record at $2.788 billion, while ‘Endgame’ stands at $2.743 billion…

Victoria double murder trial: Blood splatter analyst found no shoe prints on scene

RCMP analyst testifies to smears, fingermarks, ‘swipe and wipe’ patterns around apartment

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie

Vancouver forward first Canuck to win award since Pavel Bure in 1992

FVRD chair calls B.C. incineration plan for Philippines waste ‘disturbing’

Metro Vancouver ‘uniquely capable’ of safely disposing of waste coming back to Canada, say officials

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Channel your inner pirate in epic Canada-wide treasure hunt

200 treasure chests hidden among trails and waterways, lots of prizes to be claimed

Shovels could be in the ground on Trans Mountain by September, CEO says

Ian Anderson points to weeks likely required for NEB to reinstate 2016 regulatory record

Scorpion gives birth after hitching ride in B.C. woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought the animal home from a trip to Cuba

Most Read