Canucks employee tests positive for COVID-19: COO

Individual ‘does not have a fan-facing role’

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Sunday night that a full-time office staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Earlier today, Canucks Sports & Entertainment staff were updated that a member of our full-time office staff has tested positive for COVID-19,” said Trent Carroll, COO, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, in a statement via the team’s Twitter account.

“The diagnosed individual is receiving care, observing 14-day self-quarantine guidelines and is feeling better. Anyone who may have had contact with the individual have been notified and are also observing self-quarantine for precautionary reasons. As a result, CSE’s offices are closed tomorrow and employees are preparing to work from home wherever possible. We are receiving guidance from the health authorities on next steps.”

The statement said the individual “does not have a fan-facing role and is not in contact with the players, hockey operations personnel or Rogers Arena part-time events staff. Therefore the Public Health Authority has confirmed the public risk of exposure is low.”

“CSE is taking continued, proactive steps to be a responsible member of our community, observing the impact of events and interactions, for the greater good of the health and safety of Metro Vancouver,” the statement read. “We continue to urge everyone to focus on their health and appreciate their patience and understanding during this time.”

READ MORE: COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

READ MORE: Full coronavirus coverage here

— VIFD Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanucksCoronavirusNHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2020 NAHC Team BC Selection Camp in 100 Mile House cancelled, along with other events, by I-SPARC

Just Posted

Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

President Kelly Walls said it is with heavy hearts that the WLIRA has made the decision

Williams Lake youth soccer watchful of COVID-19 situation as spring season nears

Sunday, March 15, marked the final day to register for the outdoor season prior to late registration

Thompson Rivers University cancels face-to-face classes this week

“These are unprecedented times at TRU, and for our society,” Fairbairn said

City reminds residents to not flush disinfectant wipes

“They are felt and do not break down.”

Cariboo politicians to avoid community meetings, outings amidst coronavirus situation

All said precautions need to be taken due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

COVID-19 school closure decisions will come from education minister: SD 27

Spring break for SD 27 runs from March 16 to 27

B.C. Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse urges caution amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

COVID-19: How the City of Williams Lake and School District 27 are responding to concerns

A spring break school trip is altered, while city workers take precautions

Courtenay doctor confirms Comox Valley’s first case of COVID-19

Dr. Tanja Daws says there are ‘more confirmed cases’ on Vancouver Island

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks shuts down

No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Starbucks Canada to nix seating, closing mall, university-based stores due to COVID-19

Move comes as health official recommend social distancing

Most Read