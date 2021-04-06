An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak grows to 18 players with Virtanen added to protocol list

A player on the COVID-19 protocol list has not necessarily tested positive

The Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow with right-winger Jake Virtanen joining the NHL’s COVID protocol list Tuesday.

Eighteen of the 22 players on the Canucks’ active roster are currently on the list.

Vancouver forward Adam Gaudette was the first to test positive during the outbreak, and was pulled off the ice midway through practice on March 30 after the result came back.

The NHL postponed four Canucks games the following evening when defenceman Travis Hamonic and a member of the coaching staff were added to the list.

Two additional games are now listed as postponed on the Canucks’ website and it’s unclear when Vancouver will return to the ice. A total of six games have been postponed.

A player on the COVID-19 protocol list has not necessarily tested positive. Players who are in self-isolation after travelling or who’ve been in close contact with someone who tested positive, for example, are also on the list.

The list does not include team staff or players not on the active roster, including those on the taxi squad.

Multiple reports have said the P.1 variant first identified in Brazil is suspected to be involved in the Canucks’ outbreak, but the Canucks and NHL have not commented publicly on results of tests since coach Travis Green confirmed Gaudette had tested positive last week.

The league’s protocols require players and staff to be tested daily. Any time an individual’s initial test comes back positive, the lab does a second test on the initial sample.

If the second test is negative, a second sample is collected. But if that sample returns a positive result, it’s considered to be a “confirmed positive.”

READ MORE: NHL expresses concern about Canucks’ COVID-19 protocol situation

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CanucksCoronavirusNHLvancouver canucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Williams Lake Minor Fastball accepting registration for 2021 season

Just Posted

Provincewide over 788,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. (File Photo)
Interior Health reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases

Outbreaks in Vernon and Kelowna hospitals are ongoing

The Williams Lake Minor Fastball Association is stepping up to the plate for its 2021 season at the Dave Means Ball Park, albeit with modified rules and regulations in place due to the pandemic. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Minor Fastball accepting registration for 2021 season

Practices will run Monday and Wednesday evenings until the end of June

Quesnel RCMP are warning the public about recent cases of cyberstalking. (Darryl Dyck/CP)
Seller beware: Quesnel RCMP warn of recent cyberstalking cases on buy and sell sites

Sgt. Richard Weseen cautions public to watch for red flags

Highway 20 has some rough sections between Chilanko Forks and Nimpo Lake. (Photo submitted)
Frost heaves, broken asphalt plaguing Highway 20 between Puntzi and McClinchy

Drivers are warned that good clearance is needed

Fire destroyed a home in Alexis Creek Sunday evening, April 4, 2021. (Photo submitted)
Fire destroys home at Alexis Creek Easter Sunday

The fire started at approximately 8:45 p.m. say witnesses

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Police watchdog is called in after two women injured in B.C. crash

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and a short time later they received a report that the same truck had crashed

The status of Cst. Jonathan Kempton’s job as a dog handler with the Vancouver Police Department is currently in review. (Black Press Media files)
Vancouver police dog handler facing assault charges after 2019 arrest

Cst. Jonathan Kempton is also charged with attempting to obstruct justice and dangerous driving

Surrey RCMP and Sophie’s Place are responding to an alleged sexual assault of a child in South Surrey. (File photo)
Youth suspected in sex assault of child in Surrey

‘Upsetting’ incident involved 13-year-old, police say

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park close to the downtown core of Vancouver on March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C., Vancouver and park board reach deal to end Strathcona Park encampment

The province has promised to provide housing by April 30

FILE – A crossing guard stops traffic as a student wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrives at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Parents struggle to navigate in-person school, child care amid B.C.’s surging 3rd wave

Both Toronto and Peel have shut down schools for in-person learning

B.C. Ferries is still providing ferry service between Tsawwassen and Victoria, 60 years later. (File - Black Press Media)
Easter ferry traffic down from pre-pandemic levels amid COVID restrictions, despite extra sailings

BC Ferries said they had added ‘a third of the extra sailings we usually would for a Easter long weekend’

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Most Read