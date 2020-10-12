Vegas Golden Knights’ goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes the save as Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson (40) jumps and Nate Schmidt (88) defends during first period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Canucks acquire defenceman Nate Schmidt from Vegas for 2022 third-round pick

Free agent forward Toffoli leaves Vancouver to join Habs

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenceman Nate Schmidt from the Vegas Golden Knights for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft.

The Canucks announced the deal on Monday night, shortly after the Golden Knights reportedly came to an agreement with free agent defenceman Alex Pietrangelo on a seven-year deal.

The 29-year-old Schmidt appeared in 59 games for Vegas in 2019-20 and recorded seven goals and 31 points.

Schmidt, from St. Cloud, Minn., has produced 29 goals and 140 points in 368 career regular-season games over seven NHL seasons split between Vegas and the Washington Capitals, who signed him as a free agent in 2013 following three seasons at the University of Minnesota.

He has five years remaining on a six-year, US$35.7 million contract that carries a $5.95 million annual salary cap hit.

“Nate has been one of the top defencemen in our division in recent years,” said Canucks general manager Jim Benning. “He’s a dynamic player who competes hard all over the ice. I think he will be a really good fit in our group.”

Pietrangelo reportedly agreed to terms with the Golden Knights on a $61.6 million, seven-year deal Monday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced by the team.

The Pietrangelo addition meant changes were coming to Vegas’ roster for salary cap purposes.

Schmidt was among the trade candidates to clear cap space after Vegas already sent centre Paul Stastny to Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks sign veteran goaltender Braden Holtby to 2-year deal

• Earlier in the day, the Montreal Canadiens signed forward Tyler Toffoli to a four-year deal.

The deal carries an average annual value of US$4.25 million.

Toffoli played 10 regular-season games for the Canucks this season after being acquired in a February trade from the Los Angeles Kings.

The 28-year-old from Toronto had six goals and four assists with the Canucks after putting up 18 goals and 16 assists through 58 games with Los Angeles. He added two goals and two assists in seven games of Vancouver’s playoff run.

Toffoli has 139 goals and 151 assists in eight seasons in the NHL.

He was selected in the second round (47th overall) by the Kings in the 2010 draft.

THE CANADIAN PRESS, with files from AP

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanuckshockeyNHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lakecity girls suiting up for Prince George’s Northern Capitals for 2020/21 season

Just Posted

Lakecity girls suiting up for Prince George’s Northern Capitals for 2020/21 season

Brette Kerley, Pyper Alexander, Rachel Loewen and Keira Vermeulen are in P.G.

FRENCH CONNECTION: Thankful to be Canadian

Regardless of our differences, we are all in this country together

EDITORIAL: Giving thanks

We have a lot to be thankful for

Arson fire claims historic log church at Konni Lake in the Nemiah Valley

Xeni Gwet’in chief surprised, disappointed by the loss

RANCH MUSINGS: Technology and visions for the future in food and agriculture

What does your ranch look like in 2050?

Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Legion branches are scrambling to plan stripped-down versions of the annual sombre ceremonies

Canucks acquire defenceman Nate Schmidt from Vegas for 2022 third-round pick

Free agent forward Toffoli leaves Vancouver to join Habs

Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Leading up to National Pet Obesity Day, B.C. animal nutritionist offers weight check-in for pets

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Greens platform looks for changes to transit funding, municipal finance system

The Greens did not have an estimate of how much the plan’s points would cost

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

10 facts about the unsung hero of Thanksgiving

Did you know that wild turkeys can run up to 19 km an hour?

Most Read