CanSkate learn to skate program tailors to all

The Williams Lake Skating Club is beginning its CanSkate Learn to Skate program next week at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake Skating Club head coach Joanne Macnair is excited to get this year’s CanSkate learn to skate program underway in the lakecity next week.

The sessions begin Monday, Sept. 28 and run Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 4:45 p.m. The first half of the season runs until mid December, with the second session starting up again early January and going until mid March.

“It’s a great program for anyone wanting to learn how to skate,” Macnair said. “We have as many boys as girls. It’s pretty equal, and a lot aren’t there because they want to be figure skaters. We have a lot of younger kids who are wanting to get into hockey and just simply learn how to skate properly.”

READ MORE: Skaters rank among best in province at Super Series Finals

The program teaches basic skating techniques such as skating forwards, backwards, turning and stopping in a fun setting featuring circuits and music.

“There’s continual movement, and the kids have a lot of fun,” Macnair said. “It’s not figure skating, so we have boys, girls going into speed skating, hockey, whatever it may be.”

The age range of participants ranges from three to four year olds to 12 years of age.

Spaces are still available, Macnair said.

To register, visit the WLSC’s website at www.williamslakeskatingclub.com.