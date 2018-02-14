(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Canadian women’s hockey team beats U.S. 2-1 at PyeongChang Olympics

Canadians advance to semifinals

The Canadian women’s ice hockey team beat the U.S. 2-1 in a game filled with spectacular saves on Wednesday night.

Despite 26 shots on goal in the first period, both teams remained scoreless till Canada’s Meghan Agosta scored on a power play at 7:18.

It was the second goal at PyeongChang Games for Agosta, who is on leave from her job as a Vancouver Police officer to play for Canada.

Canada’s second goal came just seven minutes later as Sarah Nurse sent the puck flying past the U.S. goaltender Maddie Rooney.

The U.S. tried to catch up with a goal by Kendall Coyne just 23 seconds into the third period but despite double the shots on net, the American’s couldn’t catch up to their northern rivals.

Both teams will advance to the semifinals.

More to come.

