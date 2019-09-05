Canadian Tire owners Nancy and Brad O’Neill were selling 50/50 tickets to raise money for Jumpstart during the store’s Show ‘n’ Shine last year. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Canadian Tire Show and Shine car show coming up Saturday, Sept. 7

Registration will begin at 10 a.m. with the show open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mark this Saturday, Sept. 7 on your calendar when Canadian Tire hosts its annual Show and Shine in Williams Lake.

Being held as part of the business’s hunting and fishing pro shop grand reopening this weekend, vintage cars, trucks, motorcycles and more will line the parking lot on South Lakeside Drive.

Registration will begin at 10 a.m. with the show open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Organizers revved up for Canadian Tire Show ‘n’ Shine Sunday

The registration fee is $10.

There will be prizes, music, 50/50 draws and a barbecue.

Goodie bags will handed out to the first 30 registered cars.

All proceeds raised from the event will go toward Jumpstart – a charity that gives children between the ages of 4 and 18 in need a chance to participate in sports.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian wheelchair basketball teams secure spots in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Next story
Captain Canuck? Horvat says he’s ready to sport the ‘C’ in Vancouver

Just Posted

Backwoods TRY-Athlon ready to provide a fun family time

The Backwoods TRY-Athlon is the spiritual successor to the long-running Tour De Cariboo

Canadian Tire Show and Shine car show coming up Saturday, Sept. 7

Registration will begin at 10 a.m. with the show open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Outhouse garners invite to Winnipeg Jets Rookie Showcase Sept. 6-9

Likely’s Griffen Outhouse has garnered an invite to the Winnipeg Jets’ Rookie Showcase

Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis treatment choices focus of upcoming meeting in Williams Lake

Anyone wanting to attend is asked to contact patient engagement researcher

Deakin Hoyer gets first taste of competitive motocross racing

There’s a new Hoyer blazing up the motocross track

‘Please pray for our Bahamasland,’ Canadian victim wrote before Dorian hit

Windsor, Ont., native was one of at least 20 people killed during the hurricane

Captain Canuck? Horvat says he’s ready to sport the ‘C’ in Vancouver

NHL club left role vacant last season

Father of suspected B.C. killer granted access to cellphone video

Alan Schmegelsky’s lawyer convinces RCMP to share son’s video will

‘Outrageous:’ Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate

Exec at Calgary-based oil and gas production company said shirt is from a group called Canada Action

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Many salmon now passing Fraser River slide on their own, DFO says

Helicopters had lifted nearly 60,000 fish over the slide, which was discovered in June

B.C. coroner sheds light on overdose death of teenaged pharmacy employee

Documents provide more info on 2017 overdose death of employee from Sunrise Pharmacy

Kicking Horse widening budget up $151 million as bidders invited

Union-only construction adds 5.8% to price of B.C.’s toughest project

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Most Read