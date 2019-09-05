Canadian Tire Show and Shine car show coming up Saturday, Sept. 7

Registration will begin at 10 a.m. with the show open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Canadian Tire owners Nancy and Brad O’Neill were selling 50/50 tickets to raise money for Jumpstart during the store’s Show ‘n’ Shine last year. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Mark this Saturday, Sept. 7 on your calendar when Canadian Tire hosts its annual Show and Shine in Williams Lake.

Being held as part of the business’s hunting and fishing pro shop grand reopening this weekend, vintage cars, trucks, motorcycles and more will line the parking lot on South Lakeside Drive.

Registration will begin at 10 a.m. with the show open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The registration fee is $10.

There will be prizes, music, 50/50 draws and a barbecue.

Goodie bags will handed out to the first 30 registered cars.

All proceeds raised from the event will go toward Jumpstart – a charity that gives children between the ages of 4 and 18 in need a chance to participate in sports.



