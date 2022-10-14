Canadian star Alphonso Davies back training with Bayern Munich after blow to head

Davies was diagnosed with a “cranial bruise” in taking a boot to the face

Bayern’s Alphonso Davies, centre, leaves the field after getting injured during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Davies, who had to be helped off the field after taking a boot to the head, was back training Friday with Bayern Munich. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Martin Meissner

Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who had to be helped off the field last weekend after taking a boot to the head, was back training Friday with Bayern Munich.

While Friday was officially a day off from training, Bayern said Davies, Matthijs de Ligt, Serge Gnabry — who all missed Bayern’s 4-2 Champions League win Wednesday at Czechia’s Viktoria Plzen — and goalkeeper Johannes Schenk trained with head coach Julian Nagelsmann, assistant coach Dino Toppmoller and head of fitness Holger Broich.

Davies was diagnosed with a “cranial bruise” in taking a boot to the face in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund last Saturday.

The 21-year-old from Edmonton was hurt in the 45th minute at Signal Iduna Park in challenging Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham for the ball. The English midfielder, using his body to shield the ball from Davies, knocked the ball into the air with his right foot, looking to pivot and knock it away from the Bayern fullback.

Davies got his head to the ball first and Bellingham’s foot connected with the Canadian’s face, not the ball. Davies then fell to the ground, clutching his face.

He received treatment and looked unsteady as he was helped off the field on the eve of halftime. He did not see further action.

Dortmund rallied to tie the game 2-2 on goals in the 74th and 95th minute after Bayern went up 2-0.

Third-place Bayern, which has not given a timeline for Davies’ return to action, hosts second-place Freiburg on Sunday at Allianz Arena.

