Kelowna’s Julia Ransom was the top Canadian, 40th overall, in Saturday’s Winter Olympics women’s biathlon individual sprint race. (olympic.ca photo)

Canadian foursome qualifies for Olympic pursuit

Quartet crack top-60 in women’s biathlon individual sprint race Saturday

Four Canadians qualified for Monday’s 10-kilometre women’s biathlon pursuit race, thanks to their results in the sports’ opening event Saturday at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Julia Ransom of Kelowna was the top Canadian Saturday, finishing 40th out of 87 competitors, completing the course in 23 minutes, 15.0 seconds. She missed one target in the windy conditions. Ransom was 2:08 behind the gold-medal winner, Germany’s Laura Dahlmeier.

Rosanna Crawford of Canmore, Alta. was 53rd in 23:42.8 (three targets missed). Vernon’s Emma Lunder was 54th in 23:30.4 (two targets missed) and Megan Tandy of Prince George was 57th in 23:42.8 (two targets missed).

The Canadian quartet qualified for Monday’s 10-km pursuit by finishing in the top-60. Dahlmeier gets a head start over the other 59 competitors. The rest of the field will leave the start gate by how far they finished behind Dahlmeier.

Marte Olsbu of Norway won the silver medal, 24.2 seconds behind Dahlmeier, and Veronika Vitkova of the Czech Republic captured bronze, 25.8 seconds off the winning pace.

Previous story
Morris and Lawes open with mixed results in doubles curling at Olympics
Next story
After Rugby World Cup qualifying loss, Canada looks to rebound against the U.S.

Just Posted

Bushman of the Shuswap dies in Williams Lake

John Bjornstrom earned notoriety from living on the run, stealing supplies to survive

Baby, it’s cold outside

Temperatures have dipped down into the double digits again in the Williams Lake area

Working in the heart of darkness: Artist Alexa Black

New Station House Gallery exhibit Wild like Moonlight beautiful and haunting

Business owner advocates for more trades training in Williams Lake

Kim Preeper is struggling to keep apprentices because they have to go away for school.

Winter driving conditions for Cariboo Chilcotin

Slippery conditions were likely a factor in collision near Wildwood, CCSAR chief says

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

After Rugby World Cup qualifying loss, Canada looks to rebound against the U.S.

The Canadians lost the two-game aggregate series against Uruguay by a 70-60 margin

Police officer in Trudeau motorcade seriously injured in crash in California

California Highway Patrol officer treated for non-life threatening, but serious injuries: the force

Canadian foursome qualifies for Olympic pursuit

Quartet crack top-60 in women’s biathlon individual sprint race Saturday

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on change to B.C. Family Day

The stat holiday will fall on the third Monday of February, starting next year

B.C. Green leader supports Premier Horgan in wine battle

Andrew Weaver calls the Alberta premier’s B.C. wine ban response “petty”

Federal Tories eye 2019 election

Choice in 2019 will come down to Canada being free or unfree in future: Scheer

B.C. firefighters save dog from house fire

The animal was carried from the home and given an oxygen mask

Most Read