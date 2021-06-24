during the second half of a women’s exhibition basketball game, Friday, July 29, 2016, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP/Jessica Hill)

during the second half of a women’s exhibition basketball game, Friday, July 29, 2016, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP/Jessica Hill)

Canadian basketball player may be forced to choose between infant daughter, 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Kim Gaucher says COVID-19 rules prevent her from bringing her daughter, Sophie, to the Tokyo Olympics next month

A Canadian basketball player is being “forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete.”

Kim Gaucher says COVID-19 rules prevent her from bringing her daughter, Sophie, who was born in March, to the Tokyo Olympics next month.

In an Instagram video, she adds that she has tried appeals but “nobody can do anything.”

The 37-year-old Gaucher is looking into options, such as shipping milk, but has run into complications.

Gaucher says Olympic organizers have said “no friends, no family, no exceptions.”

The Canadian women’s team is ranked fourth in the world. Canada opens the Olympic play against Serbia on July 26.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Olympics

Previous story
Montreal Canadiens could advance to Stanley Cup final on Quebec’s Fête nationale

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding this RV stolen from Watch Lake. (Photo submitted)
100 Mile RCMP seek public’s help in finding stolen toy hauler

The Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a tailgate event in its parking lot on Wednesday, June 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Chamber’s tailgate event to focus on economic recovery for Williams Lake and area

Horsefly area residents will be getting faster internet speed because of funding from the province of B.C. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Horsefly area residents getting up to speed with internet access

The 2021 Bella Coola Music Festival is set for July 17 and 18. (Michael Wigle file photo)
Musicians set to perform live at Bella Coola Music Festival in July