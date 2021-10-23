Canada’s Mitchell earns track cycling bronze at world championship

The 27-year-old is also the reigning Pan American Games champion in women’s sprint

Emma Hinze of Germany, center, shows her gold medal with Kelsey Mitchell of Canada in bronze, right, and Lea Sophie Friedrich of germany, silver, after the women’s sprint race at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship in Roubaix, north of France, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell won a bronze medal in women’s sprint Friday at the world track cycling championship.

Mitchell of Sherwood Park, Alta., edged Canadian teammate Lauriane Genest of Levis, Que., in the head-to-head duel for third place at the Stab Velodrome.

Emma Hinze defeated German teammate Lea Sophie Friedrich for gold.

Mitchell’s medal was Canada’s first in the world championship.

Last August, she produced Canada’s 24th medal and seventh gold of Tokyo’s Summer Olympics.

– The Canadian Press

Cycling